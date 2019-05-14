IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics’ Newest Location in Bergen County
(Paramus, New Jersey – May 13, 2019) IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Bergen County location in Paramus, New Jersey at 633 From Road.IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics is a comprehensive medical and surgical practice specializing in the treatment of neurosurgical, neurological and orthopedic conditions. Using the latest and most innovative technology available, IGEA’s team of brain and spine specialists effectively treat neurosurgical conditions including cranial and spinal disorders. Board certified, fellowship trained neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuropsychologists and orthopedic surgeons provide minimally-invasive and open treatments including – endovascular treatment of vascular disorders, cervical and lumbar disc replacement, lumbar fusions, spinal cord stimulation, kyphoplasty, endoscopic and stereotactic radiosurgical treatments. Their award-winning neurosurgeons and staff offer optimal care for an array of conditions such as aneurysms, AVMs, stroke, moyamoya disease, and carotid stenosis using minimally invasive procedures. When dealing with a medical challenge, be sure to explore all options by taking an active role in choosing the latest minimally invasive options.
About IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics:IGEA Brain Spine & Orthopedics provides comprehensive neurosurgical, spine, and orthopedic care in the tri-state area. IGEA combines medical professionals with first-class education and training with state-of-the-art technology to help diagnose and treat cranial and spinal cord tumors, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and many other neurosurgical and orthopedic disorders. Led by Drs. David Poulad, Adam Lipson, Ciro G. Randazzo, Anil Nair, Charles Gellido, Arun Rajaram, and Anthony DeMarco, IGEA provides clients with all-inclusive, coordinated, compassionate, and high-quality care. IGEA Brain Spine & Orthopedics is located in New York City as well as multiple locations throughout New Jersey. For more information please visit: https://www.igeaneuro.com/ or call 866-828-3895.
IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics
633 From Road
Paramus, New Jersey
866-828-3895
