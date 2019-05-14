IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics’ Newest Location in Bergen County by

(Paramus, New Jersey – May 13, 2019) IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Bergen County location in Paramus, New Jersey at 633 From Road.

About IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics:

IGEA Brain, Spine & Orthopedics

633 From Road

Paramus, New Jersey

866-828-3895

