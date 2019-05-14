Hackensack Meridian Health Executive Accepts New Leadership Position by

Monday, May 13 2019 @ 04:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Andrew Pecora, M.D., becomes new CEO of Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC

May 13, 2019, Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health has always prided itself in having a dynamic and effective leadership team, which has contributed to its success in becoming the largest, most comprehensive and integrated health network in the state.



Andrew Pecora, M.D.

Dr. Pecora recently accepted the role of chief executive officer of OMI (Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC), a private company founded by physicians and created to enable partnership between private physicians and health care networks, in concert with payers.

“Dr. Pecora has been part of our organization since 1990 and his accomplishments are impressive,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “His clinical expertise and visionary leadership have elevated our entire network, especially in cancer treatment.”

“He is also a nationally recognized expert in care transformation, taking part in CMS advisory committees and being part of the Harvard Business School’s white paper development on care transformation,” Mr. Garrett said.

Just a few examples of Dr. Pecora’s contributions include creating the cancer center at Hackensack University Medical Center, leading Hackensack Meridian Health’s care transformation efforts with all its executives and developing and implementing the health network’s bundles program.

In his new role as CEO of OMI, Dr. Pecora will no longer serve as an executive at Hackensack Meridian Health. However, Dr. Pecora will assist Hackensack Meridian Health in its journey to become a value-based health network and help the network transform health care overall. This new relationship will enable Hackensack Meridian Health to maintain its focus on improving quality, reducing costs and the patient experience. As a consultant and strategic advisor, Dr. Pecora will be able to focus on the next disruptors of health care and help Hackensack Meridian Health remain a trailblazer.

“I can’t thank Dr. Pecora enough for his decades of service to our organization and for leading and supporting so many of our successful initiatives,’’ Mr. Garrett said. “In his role as CEO of OMI, he will continue to be a great asset to our organization. His capability to bring innovations forward at a quicker pace, coupled with his expertise in the health care innovation field and knowledge of Hackensack Meridian Health, will serve both of us well,’’ Mr. Garrett said.

“We look forward to working with him as our key strategic partner on disruptive innovations that will help us accelerate the transformation of health care,” added Mr. Garrett.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement