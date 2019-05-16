Wegmans Announces 1,755 New Employee Scholarship Recipients in 2019 by

The Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program has awarded more than 38,500 employee scholarships totaling $120 million since it began in 1984

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wegmans Food Markets announced today that the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program will award college tuition assistance to 1,755 new recipients for the upcoming academic year. The company expects to pay out approximately $5.1 million in tuition assistance to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2019-2020 school year.

Since the program began in 1984, more than 38,500 Wegmans employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $120 million.

“We are so proud and grateful for our employees,” says Colleen Wegman, president & CEO of the family supermarket chain. “Our scholarship program is a way for us to help our people achieve their goals and pursue their dreams, whether that means building a career at Wegmans or elsewhere. It’s also a way for us to invest in the communities where we have stores.”

Customers are invited to join in a celebration for this year’s scholarship recipients, and all 2019 graduates, at all Wegmans stores on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Celebration cake will be served.

Part-time employee scholarship recipients are eligible to receive up to $1,500 per year for four years (a maximum of $6,000), and full-time employees can receive up to $2,200 per year for four years (up to $8,800 total). No limit is placed on the number of scholarships awarded each year and no restrictions are made on a student’s course of study. Recipients may choose any area of study from an accredited college and enter any field they desire upon graduation. Many scholarship winners, however, decide to stay with Wegmans after college, continuing their career growth within the company.

To receive a scholarship, Wegmans employees must meet work-performance criteria. Eligibility is also based on a minimum number of work hours over a specified time period.

