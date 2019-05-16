Clara Maass Medical Center Earns High Marks in Quality and Patient Safety from National Organization, The Leapfrog Group by

Hospital Receives an ‘A’ Grade for the 12th time on the Spring 2019 Hospital Safety Report

Belleville, NJ – Clara Maass Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes the Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Clara Maass Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ grade today, when Leapfrog announced grades for the spring 2019 update. To see Clara Maass Medical Center’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About Clara Maass Medical Center

Located in Belleville, NJ, Clara Maass Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, provides a complete continuum of care to residents of northern New Jersey. Clara Maass recently completed state-of-the-art campus expansion project featuring a new four-story 87,000 square foot building with a private, 32-bed Intensive Care Unit, new Main Entrance and Lobby, Retail Pharmacy, Patient Registration Area, a new Adult Observation Unit and future Pediatric Observation Unit. Clara Maass’ services include: The Cancer Center, Center for Breast Health and Disease Management, Radiation Oncology, Infusion Therapy, Cardiac Services for Elective and Emergency Angioplasty, Non-Invasive Cardiac Services and Cardiac Rehabilitation, The Pain Management Center, The Joint & Spine Institute, a Vascular Lab, The Vein Center, The Wound Center and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Services, The Center for Sleep Disorders, The Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence, Rehabilitation Therapy Services including-Physical Occupational and Speech Therapy Services, The Balance Center for Vestibular Disorders, The Eye Surgery Center, Maternity Services and Parent Education, Pediatrics, Center of Excellence for Latino Health, and the Health and Wellness Center. Clara Maass has been recognized eleven Grade ‘A’ scores for patient safety and quality by The Leapfrog Group. Listed by the American Hospital Association as one of Healthcare’s Most Wired hospitals. Since 2016, Clara Maass has received the Excellence Award by Healthgrades in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Labor and Delivery, and Bariatric Surgery. Clara Maass received the Gold Seal for Disease Specific Care Certification from the Joint Commission for Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congestive Heart Failure, Hip and Knee Replacement, Cardiac Rehabilitation and Advanced Certification in Palliative Care. Clara Maass Medical Center’s steadfast commitment to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves is exemplified through the award winning programs including the Nationally recognized HELP Volunteer Program, which was the recipient of the American Hospital Association’s 2017 HAVE Award, and the Wellness Assessment Van for Elders (WAVE) which was recognized as the New Jersey Hospital Association’s 2017 HRET Community Outreach Award. For a physician referral or more information about Clara Maass, call 1-888-724-7123 or visit www.rwjbh.org/claramaass.

