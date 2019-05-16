Public assistance need to identify suspect - Bias Crime by

Wednesday, May 15 2019 @ 01:47 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department seeks the assistance of the public in identifying a male wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of a weapon in regards to a bias incident that occurred on the Spanish Transportation Enterprise (96 Barclay St Paterson NJ) Jitney bus on Route 4 eastbound in Paramus on Thursday May 2, 2019 at approximately 3:55 pm.

At 3:44 pm the victim got on the jitney bus at 2218 Broadway in Fair Lawn NJ. As the victim passed the suspect, already sitting on the bus, the suspect stomped on the victims foot.

After the victim sat down the male suspect moved his seat closer to the victim and began to harass him . The suspect asked the victim if he was Indian, he then stated that the victim’s family had killed the suspect’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for the 9-11 attacks.

The suspect also spit at the victim then brandished a box cutter and made slashing motions at the suspect which struck the victims back pack.

While on Route 4 eastbound in the area of the 24 Hour Fitness building, in Paramus, the suspect demanded that the driver stop the bus. He then told the victim to get off the bus or he would kill him. The victim exited the bus at that time and called the Paramus Police. The suspect stayed on the bus but exited at the next stop located on Route 4 in River Edge / Hackensack near Main Street.

The Paramus Police began an investigation and were able to locate the bus and interviewed the bus driver. Video and audio from the bus’s camera was also seized from the bus company.

Video and Audio tape of the incident is available.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call Detective Sal Cosentino of the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1415 or use our anonymous TIPS app located at www.paramuspolice.org .

Advertisement