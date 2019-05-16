Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 16 2019 @ 08:37 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 16 2019 @ 08:37 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

LOCAL TEANECK STUDENT AWARDED $20K - FOOT LOCKER SCHOLAR ATHLETES

    Share
FOOT LOCKER TO SURPRISE LOCAL TEANECK, NJ STUDENT WITH A $20,000 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP AS PART OF FOUNDATION’S ANNUAL FOOT LOCKER SCHOLAR ATHLETES PROGRAM

Foot Locker Foundation, Inc. will be surprising Teaneck high school senior Kennedee Cox on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with a celebration and an oversized check in the amount of $20,000 as part of its annual Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program at Paramus Catholic High School. One of only twenty students nationwide to be recognized each year, Kennedee joins an elite group of academic achievers selected for their sportsmanship and community service. Kennedee embodies the can-do spirit of someone who will make the world a better place.

Rising above a difficult home-life situation, Kennedee is a shining example of what perseverance coupled with passion can do. Kennedee is an all-around achiever from co-captaining the track and field team to making the Principal’s Honor Roll four years in a row. A member of the National and International Honor Societies while maintaining a 3.9 GPA, Kennedee also finds time to volunteer at Teaneck Comes Together. She believes in the power of positive thinking and doing, also volunteering at the Center for Hope and Safety for abused women. Planning to attend Northeastern University, Kennedee is poised for success. She hopes to parlay her college education into a position as superintendent in the public school system in an underserved community to inspire others to dream and achieve greatness.

Now in its eighth year, the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes program honors 20 outstanding student athletes a year each with a $20,000 college scholarship for demonstrating academic excellence and exemplifying strong leadership skills both in sports and within their communities. To date, the Foundation has distributed nearly $3 million in college scholarships to 140 high school seniors who plan to change the world through advocacy, compassion, education, sports and community.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019

LOCATION: Paramus Catholic High School

425 Paramus Road

Paramus, NJ 07652

TIME: 2:15 PM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • LOCAL TEANECK STUDENT AWARDED $20K - FOOT LOCKER SCHOLAR ATHLETES
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost