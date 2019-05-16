LOCAL TEANECK STUDENT AWARDED $20K - FOOT LOCKER SCHOLAR ATHLETES by

Wednesday, May 15 2019

Posted in News & Views

Foot Locker Foundation, Inc. will be surprising Teaneck high school senior Kennedee Cox on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with a celebration and an oversized check in the amount of $20,000 as part of its annual Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program at Paramus Catholic High School. One of only twenty students nationwide to be recognized each year, Kennedee joins an elite group of academic achievers selected for their sportsmanship and community service. Kennedee embodies the can-do spirit of someone who will make the world a better place.

Rising above a difficult home-life situation, Kennedee is a shining example of what perseverance coupled with passion can do. Kennedee is an all-around achiever from co-captaining the track and field team to making the Principal’s Honor Roll four years in a row. A member of the National and International Honor Societies while maintaining a 3.9 GPA, Kennedee also finds time to volunteer at Teaneck Comes Together. She believes in the power of positive thinking and doing, also volunteering at the Center for Hope and Safety for abused women. Planning to attend Northeastern University, Kennedee is poised for success. She hopes to parlay her college education into a position as superintendent in the public school system in an underserved community to inspire others to dream and achieve greatness.

Now in its eighth year, the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes program honors 20 outstanding student athletes a year each with a $20,000 college scholarship for demonstrating academic excellence and exemplifying strong leadership skills both in sports and within their communities. To date, the Foundation has distributed nearly $3 million in college scholarships to 140 high school seniors who plan to change the world through advocacy, compassion, education, sports and community.



DATE: WEDNESDAY, MAY 15, 2019

LOCATION: Paramus Catholic High School

425 Paramus Road

Paramus, NJ 07652

TIME: 2:15 PM

