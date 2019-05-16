College Foundation Awards $216k in Scholarships
PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergen Community College Foundation distributed approximately $216,000 to 177 students during its annual spring scholarship awards ceremony April 30. Each of the scholarships – funded by community members, faculty and staff – carries its own unique criteria, providing opportunities for many subsets of the Bergen student body.Among them, the Isabella Altano Scholarship for Emerging Artists – a new memorial endowed scholarship – launched this year. Awarded to student Lydia Lugo, of Garfield, the scholarship recalls Mrs. Isabella Altano, an alumnus, former and artist who passed away last year. Mrs. Altano believed the arts represent an essential part of life, spending her own time painting, photographing and restoring furniture among many interests. Her paintings and photography appeared in galleries across the United States as well as internationally in Austria and Italy. The Altano family – her husband Brian, a longtime Bergen professor, and three children, of Ridgewood – endowed the scholarship.
The Bergen Community College Foundation leads the application and disbursement process, which has totaled nearly $20 million since its inception in 1982.
Spring 2019 scholarship recipients, by hometown:
Bayonne
Ann Gottschalk, Seymour Lewis Biology Scholarship
Michele Youssef, Paul Marshall Scholarship
Bergenfield
Ma. Shahina Venice Dizon, Pitkin Scholarship
Joo Hyang Lee, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Victor Paucar, Gourmet Dining Scholarship for Study Abroad
Ramona Urena Brito, R2D2 Scholarship
Bloomfield
Nicole Re, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Glenise Robinson, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Bogota
Carina Conrad, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Brooklyn, New York
Abyr Aboulyaktane, R2D2 Scholarship
Butler
Skylar Teats, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Cliffside Park
Mary Anderson, College Club of Northern NJ Scholarship
Seongmi Cho, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Nicole Gaito, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Edgar Hernandez, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Arjola Hilaj, Wilmington Trust, An M&T Company Scholarship
Teresa Petrie, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Peter Saldana, Lakeland Bank Scholarship
Michael Suarez-Bonet, Pitkin Scholarship
Clifton
Ipek Kucuksahin, Joseph and Anna Martucci Scholarship
Sokunannya Om, Wilmington Trust, An M&T Company Scholarship
Closter
Svetlana Rai, A&A Ridgewood Registered Professional Nurses Scholarship
Demarest
Camila Nunes Franco, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Dumont
Alyssa Davenda, Marian "Mona" Dolecki Scholarship
Matthew Demarco, Paul David Walter Memorial Scholarship
Chanhyuck Jun, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Elka Peter, Ciarco Family Scholarship
East Rutherford
Courtney Andrade Bodden, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Patrick Cao, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Brianna Guido, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Jennifer Mikulko, Stryker Orthopaedics Scholarship
Elmwood Park
Kenneth Abella, PSE&G STEM Scholarship
Nidhiben Patel, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Vedant Patel, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Elizabeth Rios, Jorge Blanco Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Arna Ruz, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Adelajda Turku, Pitkin Scholarship
Diala Yeshoua, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Emerson
Angelica Amegashie, Gourmet Dining Scholarship for Study Abroad
Englewood
Luisa Cuadros, Jorge Blanco Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Angela Greene, Suez NJ Scholarship
Sunmin Ku, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Joseph Sanchez, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Tanzilya Seisekenova, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Fair Lawn
Aderonke Amosu, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Paulina Bogdanova, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Bobae Chang, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Mykhailo Malko, Stryker Orthopaedics Scholarship
Rosio Sanchez-Montoya, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Christine Walsh, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Fort Lee
Taeho Cho, Traphagen Family Scholarship
June Cutrupi, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Serdar Markar Karadayi, Reverend Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowed Scholarship
Ha Kyoung Kim, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Yoora Lee, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Adele Lipkin, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Jonghee Park, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Lin Yan, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Garfield
Zhane Ball, Philip Begonja Memorial Scholarship
Joanna Camano, David A. Gill Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Damjan Dejanoski, PSE&G STEM Scholarship
Dorida Denas, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Kaleigh Evelina, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Erisa Ganellari, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Lydia Lugo, Isabella Altano Memorial Scholarship for Emerging Artists
Aida Molla, PSE&G STEM Scholarship
Ummu Yuzugulluer, Visions FCU Endowed Technology Scholarship
Glen Ridge
Maria de Las Nieves Elias Alvarez, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Glen Rock
Mark Mifsud, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Hackensack
Thalia Andrade, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Melissa Jara, BCC Rotary Scholarship for International Students
Bryant Rivera, Pitkin Scholarship
Janil Santana, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Haledon
Avik Desai, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Yvonne Mbondo, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Hasbrouck Heights
Manuel Ackattupathil, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Tenzin Kalden, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Stephen Kolluri, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Christian Ocampo, Alumni Network Nursing Scholarship
Hawthorne
Amber Von Zwehl, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Hillsdale
Karla Corona Boites, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Hoboken
Amina Muka, Meadowland Scholarship for Historical Study
Jersey City
Shamsia Khan, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Kearny
Leydi Bocio Campos, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Luciana Certeza, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Marcela Czekalski Hornung, Hackensack University Medical CTR BSN Nursing Scholarship
Erick Guevara, Reverend Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowed Scholarship
Alicia Moran, Gourmet Dining Scholarship for Study Abroad
Michelle Ward, R2D2 Scholarship
Kinnelon
Yessica Mejia Morales, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Leonia
Donaldo Biba, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Noann Pascual, Leo Foundation Scholarship
Little Ferry
Lynda Decristofaro, Traphagen Family Scholarship
Jurgen Neli, R2D2 Scholarship
Glenda Nunagcatacutan, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Eunbin Park, Pitkin Scholarship
Mohamad Louay Saem Aldaher, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Lodi
Nicole Cacciatore, Philip Begonja Memorial Scholarship
Kenida Calderon Nunez, PSE&G STEM Scholarship
Sevgi Ozcelik, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Rebecca Wood, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Lyndhurst
Cristina Calvin, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Justin Carmona, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Monirae Hickey, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Mahwah
Antonia McNaught, Moses Family Scholarship
Maywood
Augustine Bassoah, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
D'Nita Lou Holganza, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Montclair
Peng Shi, Verizon Scholarship
Montvale
Kyle Dubroff, Edward “Doc” Wonsicki Scholarship
Anvar Gulomov, Suez NJ Scholarship
Moonachie
Sharlynne Cabrales, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Morristown
Laura Marquez, Leo Foundation Scholarship
New Milford
Fernanda Armas Alvarado, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Isaiah Castaneda, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Alyssa Denning Moreno, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Maria Gurbuz, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Hadassah Haricha, Ciarco Family Scholarship
North Arlington
Santiago Sanchez Angarita, Ciarco Family Scholarship
North Bergen
Marcelo Nardella, Dr. Richard Ciccone Scholarship
North Haledon
Tracy VandenBerg, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Oakland
Michael Petrazzuolo, Lakeland Bank Scholarship
Eddie Wegman, R2D2 Scholarship
Old Tappan
Seongyoon Oh, BCC Rotary Scholarship for International Students
Oradell
Ryan Pagan, Pitkin Scholarship
Palisades Park
Arthur Im, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Wenji Jin, Pitkin Scholarship
Dong Guk Ko, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Sung Jin Lee, Maura Soehnlein Memorial Scholarship
Paramus
Cansu Koseoglu, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Joanna Penaloza, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Howon Ra, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Passaic
Chaya Abraham, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Paterson
Virginia Jackson, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Amanda Irving, Leo Foundation Scholarship
Peekskill, New York
Samantha Ceretta, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Ridgefield
Da Hye Kim, R2D2 Scholarship
Heesheng Lee, Bergen County Retired Educators Association Scholarship
Mingma Dorjee Sherpa, Moses Family Scholarship
Ridgefield Park
Sahrish Afzal, Verizon Scholarship
Ariana Basdeo, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Nicole De Lavalle, Lois E. Marshall Scholarship
Alexis Ortiz, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Kaisy Suarez Rojas, Michael J. Esposito Scholarship
Ridgewood
Christina Brigliadoro, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Celine Santana Encarnacion, Traphagen Family Scholarship
Helen Witte, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
River Edge
Hyangmok Baek, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship
Julia Lane Sicat, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
River Vale
Un Yung Kim, Suez NJ Scholarship
Devi Nassor, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Hose Taguchi, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Rochelle Park
Camila Abelaj, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Louma Hannawi, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Julissa Martinez, Dr. Richard Ciccone Scholarship for Study Abroad
Janelle Ortiz, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Rutherford
Fabiola Newman, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship
Rafya Oskui, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Saddle Brook
Xuerou Chen, Suez NJ Scholarship
Secaucus
Patrick Dicanio, Dill Family Scholarship
Teaneck
Joshua Jiminez, Philip Begonja Memorial Scholarship
Maaidah Mohyuddin, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Jade Tollis, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship
Tenafly
Andres Giraldo, Jorge Blanco Endowed Memorial Scholarship
Suyeon Lee, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Totowa
Shane Brunetti, Reverend Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowed Scholarship
Wallington
Gabriel Eduardo Sequera Silva, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Jemil Srejic, Stryker Orthopaedics Scholarship
Maciej Szajwaj, Theresa Romano Scholarship
Wayne
Melody Morris, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
West New York
Jansy Escobar, Traphagen Family Scholarship
West Orange
Yusuf Bugra Cubuk, Moses Family Scholarship
Woodcliff Lake
Juan Andrade, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Woodland Park
Katalina Escobar, Nick Anagnostakos Scholarship
Wood-Ridge
Kristine Amels, Southpole Foundation Scholarship
Ilaria Cangialosi, Dr. Richard Ciccone Scholarship
Tyler Zamski, Visions FCU Endowed Technology Scholarship
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
photo caption:
(From left) Dan Altano, Bergen Professor Brian Altano, student Lydia Lugo and Bergen President Michael D. Redmond, Ph.D., at the scholarship ceremony.
What's Related