College Foundation Awards $216k in Scholarships

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergen Community College Foundation distributed approximately $216,000 to 177 students during its annual spring scholarship awards ceremony April 30. Each of the scholarships – funded by community members, faculty and staff – carries its own unique criteria, providing opportunities for many subsets of the Bergen student body.

The Bergen Community College Foundation leads the application and disbursement process, which has totaled nearly $20 million since its inception in 1982.



Spring 2019 scholarship recipients, by hometown:



Bayonne

Ann Gottschalk, Seymour Lewis Biology Scholarship

Michele Youssef, Paul Marshall Scholarship



Bergenfield

Ma. Shahina Venice Dizon, Pitkin Scholarship

Joo Hyang Lee, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Victor Paucar, Gourmet Dining Scholarship for Study Abroad

Ramona Urena Brito, R2D2 Scholarship



Bloomfield

Nicole Re, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship

Glenise Robinson, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



Bogota

Carina Conrad, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Brooklyn, New York

Abyr Aboulyaktane, R2D2 Scholarship



Butler

Skylar Teats, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Cliffside Park

Mary Anderson, College Club of Northern NJ Scholarship

Seongmi Cho, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Nicole Gaito, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Edgar Hernandez, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Arjola Hilaj, Wilmington Trust, An M&T Company Scholarship

Teresa Petrie, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Peter Saldana, Lakeland Bank Scholarship

Michael Suarez-Bonet, Pitkin Scholarship



Clifton

Ipek Kucuksahin, Joseph and Anna Martucci Scholarship

Sokunannya Om, Wilmington Trust, An M&T Company Scholarship



Closter

Svetlana Rai, A&A Ridgewood Registered Professional Nurses Scholarship



Demarest

Camila Nunes Franco, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Dumont

Alyssa Davenda, Marian "Mona" Dolecki Scholarship

Matthew Demarco, Paul David Walter Memorial Scholarship

Chanhyuck Jun, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Elka Peter, Ciarco Family Scholarship



East Rutherford

Courtney Andrade Bodden, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Patrick Cao, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Brianna Guido, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Jennifer Mikulko, Stryker Orthopaedics Scholarship



Elmwood Park

Kenneth Abella, PSE&G STEM Scholarship

Nidhiben Patel, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Vedant Patel, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Elizabeth Rios, Jorge Blanco Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Arna Ruz, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Adelajda Turku, Pitkin Scholarship

Diala Yeshoua, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship



Emerson

Angelica Amegashie, Gourmet Dining Scholarship for Study Abroad



Englewood

Luisa Cuadros, Jorge Blanco Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Angela Greene, Suez NJ Scholarship

Sunmin Ku, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Joseph Sanchez, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Tanzilya Seisekenova, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Fair Lawn

Aderonke Amosu, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Paulina Bogdanova, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Bobae Chang, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Mykhailo Malko, Stryker Orthopaedics Scholarship

Rosio Sanchez-Montoya, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship

Christine Walsh, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Fort Lee

Taeho Cho, Traphagen Family Scholarship

June Cutrupi, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Serdar Markar Karadayi, Reverend Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowed Scholarship

Ha Kyoung Kim, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Yoora Lee, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Adele Lipkin, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Jonghee Park, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Lin Yan, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Garfield

Zhane Ball, Philip Begonja Memorial Scholarship

Joanna Camano, David A. Gill Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Damjan Dejanoski, PSE&G STEM Scholarship

Dorida Denas, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Kaleigh Evelina, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Erisa Ganellari, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Lydia Lugo, Isabella Altano Memorial Scholarship for Emerging Artists

Aida Molla, PSE&G STEM Scholarship

Ummu Yuzugulluer, Visions FCU Endowed Technology Scholarship



Glen Ridge

Maria de Las Nieves Elias Alvarez, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship



Glen Rock

Mark Mifsud, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Hackensack

Thalia Andrade, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Melissa Jara, BCC Rotary Scholarship for International Students

Bryant Rivera, Pitkin Scholarship

Janil Santana, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship



Haledon

Avik Desai, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Yvonne Mbondo, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Hasbrouck Heights

Manuel Ackattupathil, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Tenzin Kalden, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Stephen Kolluri, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Christian Ocampo, Alumni Network Nursing Scholarship



Hawthorne

Amber Von Zwehl, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



Hillsdale

Karla Corona Boites, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Hoboken

Amina Muka, Meadowland Scholarship for Historical Study



Jersey City

Shamsia Khan, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship



Kearny

Leydi Bocio Campos, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Luciana Certeza, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship

Marcela Czekalski Hornung, Hackensack University Medical CTR BSN Nursing Scholarship

Erick Guevara, Reverend Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowed Scholarship

Alicia Moran, Gourmet Dining Scholarship for Study Abroad

Michelle Ward, R2D2 Scholarship



Kinnelon

Yessica Mejia Morales, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



Leonia

Donaldo Biba, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Noann Pascual, Leo Foundation Scholarship



Little Ferry

Lynda Decristofaro, Traphagen Family Scholarship

Jurgen Neli, R2D2 Scholarship

Glenda Nunagcatacutan, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Eunbin Park, Pitkin Scholarship

Mohamad Louay Saem Aldaher, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Lodi

Nicole Cacciatore, Philip Begonja Memorial Scholarship

Kenida Calderon Nunez, PSE&G STEM Scholarship

Sevgi Ozcelik, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Rebecca Wood, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship



Lyndhurst

Cristina Calvin, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Justin Carmona, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Monirae Hickey, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship



Mahwah

Antonia McNaught, Moses Family Scholarship



Maywood

Augustine Bassoah, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

D'Nita Lou Holganza, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship



Montclair

Peng Shi, Verizon Scholarship



Montvale

Kyle Dubroff, Edward “Doc” Wonsicki Scholarship

Anvar Gulomov, Suez NJ Scholarship



Moonachie

Sharlynne Cabrales, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship



Morristown

Laura Marquez, Leo Foundation Scholarship



New Milford

Fernanda Armas Alvarado, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Isaiah Castaneda, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Alyssa Denning Moreno, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Maria Gurbuz, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Hadassah Haricha, Ciarco Family Scholarship



North Arlington

Santiago Sanchez Angarita, Ciarco Family Scholarship



North Bergen

Marcelo Nardella, Dr. Richard Ciccone Scholarship



North Haledon

Tracy VandenBerg, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



Oakland

Michael Petrazzuolo, Lakeland Bank Scholarship

Eddie Wegman, R2D2 Scholarship



Old Tappan

Seongyoon Oh, BCC Rotary Scholarship for International Students



Oradell

Ryan Pagan, Pitkin Scholarship



Palisades Park

Arthur Im, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Wenji Jin, Pitkin Scholarship

Dong Guk Ko, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Sung Jin Lee, Maura Soehnlein Memorial Scholarship



Paramus

Cansu Koseoglu, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Joanna Penaloza, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Howon Ra, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Passaic

Chaya Abraham, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship



Paterson

Virginia Jackson, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship

Amanda Irving, Leo Foundation Scholarship



Peekskill, New York

Samantha Ceretta, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Ridgefield

Da Hye Kim, R2D2 Scholarship

Heesheng Lee, Bergen County Retired Educators Association Scholarship

Mingma Dorjee Sherpa, Moses Family Scholarship



Ridgefield Park

Sahrish Afzal, Verizon Scholarship

Ariana Basdeo, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Nicole De Lavalle, Lois E. Marshall Scholarship

Alexis Ortiz, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Kaisy Suarez Rojas, Michael J. Esposito Scholarship



Ridgewood

Christina Brigliadoro, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Celine Santana Encarnacion, Traphagen Family Scholarship

Helen Witte, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship



River Edge

Hyangmok Baek, William M. Orr Endowed Scholarship

Julia Lane Sicat, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



River Vale

Un Yung Kim, Suez NJ Scholarship

Devi Nassor, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Hose Taguchi, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Rochelle Park

Camila Abelaj, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship

Louma Hannawi, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Julissa Martinez, Dr. Richard Ciccone Scholarship for Study Abroad

Janelle Ortiz, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



Rutherford

Fabiola Newman, Delta Dental of NJ Foundation Scholarship

Rafya Oskui, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Saddle Brook

Xuerou Chen, Suez NJ Scholarship



Secaucus

Patrick Dicanio, Dill Family Scholarship



Teaneck

Joshua Jiminez, Philip Begonja Memorial Scholarship

Maaidah Mohyuddin, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Jade Tollis, Dearheart Foundation Scholarship



Tenafly

Andres Giraldo, Jorge Blanco Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Suyeon Lee, Ciarco Family Scholarship



Totowa

Shane Brunetti, Reverend Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowed Scholarship



Wallington

Gabriel Eduardo Sequera Silva, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Jemil Srejic, Stryker Orthopaedics Scholarship

Maciej Szajwaj, Theresa Romano Scholarship



Wayne

Melody Morris, Gourmet Dining Scholarship



West New York

Jansy Escobar, Traphagen Family Scholarship



West Orange

Yusuf Bugra Cubuk, Moses Family Scholarship



Woodcliff Lake

Juan Andrade, Southpole Foundation Scholarship



Woodland Park

Katalina Escobar, Nick Anagnostakos Scholarship



Wood-Ridge

Kristine Amels, Southpole Foundation Scholarship

Ilaria Cangialosi, Dr. Richard Ciccone Scholarship

Tyler Zamski, Visions FCU Endowed Technology Scholarship



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.



photo caption:

(From left) Dan Altano, Bergen Professor Brian Altano, student Lydia Lugo and Bergen President Michael D. Redmond, Ph.D., at the scholarship ceremony.

