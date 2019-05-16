NY Waterway Ferry Crew Rescues Helicopter Pilot by

A NY Waterway ferry crew aboard the Gov. Thomas Kean rescued the pilot after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River today.

Capt. Adam Sciaino was carrying passengers between West 39th Street in Manhattan and 14th Street in Hoboken when he saw the helicopter go down at about 1:20 p.m. This is Capt. Sciaino’s second rescue in 10 years with the company.

Deckhand Edwin Montoya deployed the Jason’s Cradle rescue device off the bow of the ferry and pulled the pilot aboard. There was no one else on the helicopter.

“It was just instinct. Just another day for NY Waterway rescues. We’re right here. Edwin Montoya is an outstanding deckhand. He moved instantly to the rescue,” Capt Sciaino said.

In 32 years, NY Waterway crews have rescued almost 300 people from the waters of New York Harbor, including 143 people rescued from U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in “The Miracle on the Hudson,” the most successful marine rescue in aviation history.

