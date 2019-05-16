The Valley Hospital Earns an “A” for Patient Safety by

Wednesday, May 15 2019 @ 03:24 PM EDT

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – The Valley Hospital is proud to have been recognized with an “A” grade for patient safety for the fourteenth time from The Leapfrog Group‘s Spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. Valley was one of 832 hospitals—or the top third—to receive an “A,” ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States. Valley was the only hospital in Bergen County to receive this prestigious distinction.

“We are proud to have once again received an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Achieving and maintaining this top grade reflects Valley’s longstanding commitment to using best practices to deliver safe, high-quality care.”

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see Valley’s full grade details, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

