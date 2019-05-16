Hackensack Meridian Health Honors Joseph Simunovich With Lifetime Achievement Award by

Wednesday, May 15 2019 @ 03:37 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Veteran trustee has chaired all major boards for 27 of the 28 years served with NJ’s largest health network and school of medicine

May 13, 2019 – Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most integrated health network, is pleased to announce that Joseph Simunovich, a veteran leader on many of the network’s governing boards, has received the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I am thrilled to honor a dear friend, a great mentor and a man who has contributed so much to Hackensack Meridian Health,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

“For nearly 30 years, Joe Simunovich has dedicated himself to the betterment of our health network, patients and the community,’’ Mr. Garrett said. “Joe’s legacy is evident in so many of our achievements.’’

Mr. Simunovich was presented the award at the network’s 3rd Annual Meeting at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, which drew nearly 1,000 executives, physicians, team members and elected officials.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award and to continue to support such a dynamic health network that is really transforming health care in New Jersey and beyond,’’ Mr. Simunovich said.

He joined the Hackensack University Medical Center Board of Governors in 1991 and has served as chair of all major boards for 27 out of the 28 years he has served. He most recently served as co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees. Mr. Simunovich has served as chair of the Hackensack University Health Network Board of Trustees, the HackensackUMC Board of Governors, the HackensackUMC Foundation’s Board of Trustees and the HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley Joint Venture Board.

Mr. Simunovich is the founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University Board of Governors and will continue in this role as the school welcomes its second class this summer.

Nearly 5,000 applicants applied for 90 slots at in the innovative program which includes a 3-year path to residency, a community immersion program and interdisciplinary learning which supports team-based care.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick; and a behavioral health hospital, Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare/2018 by Becker’s Healthcare.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the only private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement