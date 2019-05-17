Community Leader Joins Bergen Trustees by

Friday, May 17 2019

Posted in News & Views

Flinn co-owns a small business in Lodi and works in the accounts payable department of the Old Tappan Public School District. Her previous experience in financial services includes positions in the pharmaceutical, publishing and consumer products industries. She graduated with a B.S. in business administration/finance from Marist College.



