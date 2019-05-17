Community Leader Joins Bergen Trustees
PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergen Community College board of trustees welcomed Krista Flinn, of Hillsdale, to the institution’s governing panel at the group’s May 7 regular meeting. Her appointment, recommended and approved by Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III and the Bergen County board of chosen freeholders, will run through Oct. 31, 2019; Flinn will be eligible for reappointment at that time.As a Bergen trustee, Flinn will draw upon five years of previous governing body experience with the Hillsdale Public School District board of education, where she served two years as vice president until her departure in 2018. Flinn also chaired the finance, negotiation, education, personnel, policy, buildings and grounds and transportation committees on the district’s board. The Hillsdale resident has also served in various leadership capacities in parent/faculty organizations, including as co-president of the Pascack Valley High School and Meadowbrook Elementary School groups.
Flinn co-owns a small business in Lodi and works in the accounts payable department of the Old Tappan Public School District. Her previous experience in financial services includes positions in the pharmaceutical, publishing and consumer products industries. She graduated with a B.S. in business administration/finance from Marist College.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
