FDU offers summer mini law school for high school students

Friday, May 17 2019 @ 07:18 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Madison, NJ (May 16, 2019) – This July, Fairleigh Dickinson University is offering its third annual Mini Law School designed specifically for high school students.

The three-day Mini Law School will take place Tuesday July 23-Thursday July 25 on FDU’s Florham Campus (285 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ). The program will run daily from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Mini Law School will feature simulations, discussions, and interactive presentations. These sessions will give students in grades 9-12 (and students who have just graduated from high school) a taste of both first-year law school curricula and the skills and knowledge they need to successfully compete in mock trial programs at the collegiate level.

More specifically, this program will introduce students to the distinctive ways in which lawyers and judges handle social problems, conflicts, and information. In addition, the instructors will provide introductions to the basic procedures of the trial process by working through a hypothetical case—from considering relevant legal principles and precedents, to working on the legal problems involved in an appellate case, to preparation, to courtroom argument, to a decision by a group of judges. The program will conclude with participating students playing the roles of attorneys and Supreme Court Justices—with parents and family members invited to observe.

The 2019 Mini Law School builds on successful Mini Law School programs offered over the last two summers, in which students from area high schools learned about law and legal reasoning while serving as attorneys and witnesses in a civil trial. As one parent remarked about our program, "My daughter loved every minute of it and couldn't believe how much she learned in even one day." According to one of our past participants, “the Mini Law School was a memorable learning experience for me and I enjoyed the program very much!”

This year’s Mini Law School will be run by FDU faculty and advanced undergraduates from the school’s award-winning Mock Trial team. These instructors include Prof. Madelyn Ferrans, who received her law degree from American University, and Bruce Peabody, a professor of government and law.

"The law is like a real-life Matrix: It operates all around us and shapes our lives whether we know it or not,” said Peabody. “In FDU's Mini Law School, we give our students a fun and exciting crash course in understanding this legal matrix - and how to use it to empower yourself and promote social justice!"

The cost for registration and tuition for the Mini Law School is $229 (for payment received by June 15) and $279 (for payments received after June 15 but before our July 16 cutoff). The Mini Law School will provide lunch daily and can accommodate most dietary restrictions. Parents and family members will be invited to attend our appellate court simulation (in which students will perform as attorneys and Supreme Court Justices) held at the end of the day on the Thursday of the Mini Law School.

The registration form can be found at https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/b48d98_f18116b34463413d881f8037874a4574.pdf.

For additional information, email Prof. Ferrans at [email protected] or call the Department of Social Sciences and History at 973-443-8721.

