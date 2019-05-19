Open House set for Girl Scout Day Camp by

RIVERDALE — Thinking about where to send your girl this summer? Learn about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey’s Jockey Hollow Day Camp in Mendham Township and Lake Rickabear Day Camp in Kinnelon at several open houses being planned in the coming weeks.

Parents/guardians and their girls can tour either camp, meet staff and ask questions while learning about a typical day at summer camp. Open houses will be held at Jockey Hollow on May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and at Lake Rickabear on May 5 and June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.gsnnj.org, emailing [email protected], or calling (973) 248-8200.

Girls in first grade through high school can participate in a variety of outdoor activities from July 1 to Aug. 16 for either day camp.

“Girl Scout camp is a wonderful opportunity for girls of all ages to explore their interests, enjoy the outdoors and make friends that will last a lifetime,” said Betty A. Garger, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “There are a variety of program themes from science to drama, and sports to cooking and camping remains a cornerstone of the Girl Scout experience.”

Jockey Hollow Day Camp is located in Mendham Township and runs one-week sessions. Girls will enjoy the 212-acre camp, an L-shaped swimming pool, Low Ropes Challenge Course and zip line, archery range, horse corral, large playing field, new cabins and adventurous hiking trails. Camp activities include daily American Red Cross swimming lessons, outdoor cooking and hiking, environmental programs, optional pony or horseback riding, optional overnights and much more.

Jockey Hollow Day Camp still has openings for girls who want to join the fun. “Design Challenge” allows girls to learn about air power and energy to design and create an alternative fuel car. In “Reach for the Stars,” girls will be able to crawl into an interactive planetarium to learn about the Sun, Moon and eclipses. Does your girl love wizards and magic? She can attend a potions and herbology class or play a round of a special wizard game in “Magical World of Wizardry.”

Teen girls can still attend special sessions just for their age group. Girls will create four different art projects during “Art Attack.” In “Delicious, Delectable Desserts”, girls will become cake decorating divas and learn to make cheesecakes and other trendy sweets. Girls will be able design and create their own stylish bag and participate in a fashion show in “Passion for Fashion.” In “Teen Survivor”, girls will learn how to live off the land by building a debris hut, a nature still, and much more.

At Lake Rickabear Day Camp, girls from grades 1 through 12 can choose themed, one-week sessions at the 332-acre property in Kinnelon, which includes a 40-acre, spring-fed lake. Classic camp activities, such as nature, arts and crafts, swimming, and boating, are offered each week with additional theme events unique to each session.

Girls can enjoy “Fun in the Sun,” “Fun in the Sun Plus,” and “Fun in the Sun Teen” at Lake Rickabear Day Camp. Girls will enjoy daily swim lessons and free swim, in addition to practicing teamwork on a Low Ropes Challenge Course. Girls also learn camp songs, play games, work on Girl Scout badges, and get creative during arts and crafts. Girls in second grade and up can try archery, while girls in fourth

grade and up can ride the zip line. Weekly themed activities make each session different.

Both camps also offer pony and horsemanship programs; and Counselor in Training sessions, for girls who want to step out of the camper role and begin the journey toward being a camp counselor.

Girls who want to experience day camp and resident camp can also join “Day and Away” at either camp. Girls spend the first week of camp at either Jockey Hollow Day Camp or Lake Rickabear Day Camp forming friendships with fellow campers and counselors while participating in all general camp activities. The following week, campers venture off to Camp Lou Henry Hoover, owned and operated by Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey, with the same unit and counselors to experience resident camp. This program is designed to provide a comfortable transition from day camp to resident camp. Day and Away Camp is offered to girls entering grades 4 through 6.

All Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey facilities are accredited with the American Camp Association. All swim lessons are provided by certified lifeguards who meet American Red Cross standards. Camp fees include transportation to and from the camp, with bus stops in a number of towns around northern New Jersey.

Girls do not need to be a Girl Scout to attend camp.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, call (973) 248-8200 or visit www.gsnnj.org. Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development

program for girls. In Girl Scouts, girls discover themselves, connect with others, and take action to create positive change in their own communities.

