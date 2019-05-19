Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, May 19 2019 @ 10:12 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, May 19 2019 @ 10:12 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Local Government Leaders Lunch at Bergen

    Share
PARAMUS, N.J. – After cutting the ribbon on the $1 million STEM Student Research Center April 30, Bergen Community College hosted its second annual “Legislative Lunch” for the state, county and municipal government officials in attendance at the unveiling. The lunch, prepared by Bergen culinary students, featured a roundtable discussion led by Bergen President Michael D., Redmond, Ph.D., (pictured) on topics related to workforce development, training and early college programs. Attendees were:



  *   Mary Amoroso, Vice Chair, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders
  *   John Birkner, Mayor, Westwood
  *   David Ganz, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders
  *   Germaine Ortiz, Chair, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders
  *   Kurt Peluso, Mayor, Fair Lawn
  *   Peter Rustin, Mayor, Tenafly
  *   Linda Schwager, Mayor, Oakland
  *   Lisa Swain, Assemblywoman, District 38
  *   James Tedesco III, Bergen County Executive
  *   Paul Tomasko, Mayor, Alpine
  *   Christopher Tully, Assemblyman, District 38
  *   Joan Voss, Ed.D., Chair Pro Tempore, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Local Government Leaders Lunch at Bergen
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost