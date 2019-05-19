Local Government Leaders Lunch at Bergen by

Saturday, May 18 2019 @ 08:16 PM EDT

* Mary Amoroso, Vice Chair, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders

* John Birkner, Mayor, Westwood

* David Ganz, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders

* Germaine Ortiz, Chair, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders

* Kurt Peluso, Mayor, Fair Lawn

* Peter Rustin, Mayor, Tenafly

* Linda Schwager, Mayor, Oakland

* Lisa Swain, Assemblywoman, District 38

* James Tedesco III, Bergen County Executive

* Paul Tomasko, Mayor, Alpine

* Christopher Tully, Assemblyman, District 38

* Joan Voss, Ed.D., Chair Pro Tempore, Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders



