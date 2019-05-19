Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Old Hook Road in Westwood and Emerson by

Saturday, May 18 2019

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – In the next 30 to 45 days, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the boroughs of Emerson and Westwood as follows: Old Hook Road, from Main Street in Emerson, westward to Kinderkamack Road in Westwood

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are proud to support the above project as part of the 2019 Road Resurfacing initiative, the County’s annual program that combines capital funding and State and Federal grants to maintain and improve Bergen County’s nearly 500 miles of County roads.

