Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Raises $500,000 for John Theurer Cancer Center

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 09:44 AM EDT

at Inaugural Springtime in Paris Gala

(NEW YORK, NY) Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce it has raised $500,000 to benefit Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center at its inaugural “Springtime in Paris” gala. The gala was held on Friday, May 10 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

In under 25 years, John Theurer Cancer Center has grown to be one of the most prominent, comprehensive cancer programs in the United States. Today, more than 1,200 team members, including physicians, clinical support and researchers, collaborate under one roof to deliver the best possible cancer care for patients.

At the outset, Helena Theurer saw the need, understood the vision and gave generously. Her gift, along with those of all John Theurer Cancer Center donors, makes the scientific research and clinical care possible.

“We are continuously humbled and amazed at the generosity of our donors,” says Helen A. Cunning, president and chief development officer of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Their overwhelming support makes miracles possible at John Theurer Cancer Center. We are honored to support their efforts to find cures and innovative treatments for cancer.”

Those interested in supporting John Theurer Cancer Center and its initiatives can learn more by contacting Nancy Kennedy at 551-996-3523 or [email protected]



Photo: Leaders and staff from Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center gathered alongside network leaders and board members at the recent “Springtime in Paris” gala. The $500,000 raised through the event will go directly to benefit John Theurer Cancer Center and its initiatives.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as one of the top two hospitals in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 Best Hospital rankings. It was also named one of the top five New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. Housed within Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

