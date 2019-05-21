RENTERS RESPOND TO ANTICIPATED GRAND OPENING OF ONE HARRISON by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 09:49 AM EDT

NOW LEASING ALONG THE HARRISON, NJ WATERFRONT

High-Style Design and Waterfront Living Draws Marketplace Attention

HARRISON, N.J. – May 13, 2019 – Harrison, NJ’s transformation into a dynamic, transit-oriented neighborhood has taken another step forward with the Grand Opening of One Harrison, a 257-unit luxury rental community that introduces generously-proportioned homes and more than 30,000 square feet of club-style amenities along the scenic waterfront.

Leasing recently launched for the new community’s refined collection of studios, one- and two- bedroom residences, according to BNE Real Estate Group and HornRock Properties, developers of One Harrison. Early renters are especially drawn to the building’s spacious apartments, marketed by the developer as “sized for real life,” along with its robust suite of hotel-style amenities, airy waterfront location, and convenient shuttle service to the nearby PATH station. Attractive opening prices start at $1,700 per month, with immediate occupancy and Grand Opening incentives available.

“This has been one of the most anticipated openings to date. We’ve never seen a waitlist quite so long,” said Jonathan Schwartz, partner at BNE Real Estate Group. “Now that our leasing office is officially open, we’re thrilled to see renters responding so quickly to our distinctive building design and location, as well as the dynamic lifestyle offered by Harrison as a whole.”

With proximity to Jersey City and Manhattan to the east and Newark to the west via a new PATH Station, Harrison residents are easily connected to employment, cultural, recreational, dining and entertainment destinations throughout the region. Harrison itself is now home to a lively streetscape of shops, dining, a boutique hotel and the N.Y. Red Bulls professional soccer team stadium which creates a well-balanced, downtown setting. With its first residents expected to move in later this month, One Harrison helps solidify the town’s position as a prime residential destination while offering a more affordable alternative to comparable properties in Jersey City and Hoboken.

Though conveniently connected to its surroundings, residents of One Harrison enjoy exclusive access to more than 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenities unrivaled in the marketplace. From a 24-hour concierge to five bespoke lounge spaces, a two-level fitness studio with yoga and spin room to a vintage-inspired library with private meeting rooms, every space has been designed and tailored to optimize residents’ free time in the most inspiring settings.

For outdoor fun, social interaction or just some private relaxation time, One Harrison offers a spectacular, multi-level pool deck overlooking the waterfront with a bar & lounge, BBQ grills, firepit, an open lawn area, and bocce ball court. The pet-friendly building also features a dog spa, lobby lounge with fireplace, coffee lounge with private dining, resident clubroom featuring communal bar and screening area, retro game lounge, children’s playroom, Amazon package lockers, bicycle storage and covered garage parking.

One Harrison’s residences are equally impressive in design, style and function, with a range of floor plan options that are graciously proportioned and beautifully finished. Apartments feature nine-foot ceiling heights, oversized rooms, custom modular closets, in-home washers and dryers, complimentary window treatments, and balconies and patios in select homes. Modern kitchens boast white stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, wine racks, abundant cabinetry and customized storage.

When venturing out, One Harrison residents will appreciate the building’s private shuttle for convenient service to-and-from Harrison’s new PATH station, offering express train service to Newark Penn Station, Jersey City and New York’s World Trade Center. For driving enthusiasts, the building is just minutes from I-280 and the NJ Turnpike, while just a short walk away is a collection of exciting new restaurants, including Dinosaur Bar-be-que, Chateau of Spain, Market Street Bar & Grill, and Joia Restaurant, to name a few.

One Harrison is located at 1 Harrison, Harrison, NJ. For more information and to schedule a private tour of the building’s furnished model apartments and amenity spaces, visit www.1Harrison.com, or call (973) 350-1378.

ABOUT BNE REAL ESTATE GROUP

With over 60 years of real estate development experience, BNE Real Estate Group is a national, family-owned organization that is firmly committed to creating exceptional living experiences for its residents. Its distinguished portfolio of properties includes the development of tens of thousands of homes, more than 1 million square feet of commercial space, and the ownership and ongoing management of nearly 8,000 apartments, with communities stretching from the Tri-state area south to Florida, and west to Texas and California.

ABOUT HORNROCK PROPERTIES

Established in 2009, Hornrock Properties is a family-owned full-service real estate development company based in New Jersey. The company owns a diversified real estate portfolio and is currently focused on developing and constructing over 2,000 luxury, multi-family units in Northern New Jersey. With transformative residential and mixed-use projects that total over $600 million of capital commitments, Hornrock consistently applies a dynamic and creative approach to its developments.

