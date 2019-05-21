The Community Chest to Present "Board Members As Ambassadors" on June 10 by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 09:56 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; May 20, 2019) -- How can members of a board of trustees increase an organization's visibility? Find out in The Community Chest's Professional Development Workshop Series last workshop, 'Board Members as Ambassadors', on June 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. The workshop will be held at Englewood Health (formerly Englewood Hospital) in conference room A/B located at 350 Engle Street on Englewood, New Jersey. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Prominent nonprofit consultant Joan Garry will lead the workshop and discuss ways to ignite board members to increase their outreach and network resulting in their being motivated to expand their footprint and stay involved beyond the gala or an event. Garry's work in the nonprofit sector began after 14 years in executive positions in corporate entertainment, including her role as a member of the management team that launched MTV in 1981. For nearly a decade, Garry served as the Executive Director of GLAAD, one of the largest gay rights organizations in the country, launching several successful media campaigns.

Today, she works with nonprofit leaders, assisting with crisis management, executive coaching and the building of strong management teams to support the work of the CEO. Garry also teaches nonprofit media strategy as a professor at the Annenberg School for Communications at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the author of Joan Garry's Guide to Nonprofit Leadership and a blogger for The Huffington Post.

No Continuing Education Units will be issued for this workshop. A Question and Answer session will follow the presentation.

Advanced registration is required. For information or to register, contact Karen Adler at [email protected]

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

The Community Chest supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need. With the motto, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors”, The Chest’s mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. The Professional Development Training Series carries out this mission by assisting local agency staff with the tools to update their skills in management and supervision. The series, open to representatives from local nonprofit organizations that are interested in building their capacity, provides staff with the tools to update their skills in management and supervision. The sponsors of this series include The Rotary Club of Englewood and TD Bank.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo: The Community Chest's Professional Development Series presents a workshop.

Photo Credit: The Community Chest

Advertisement