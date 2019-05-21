Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Hillside Avenue in Alpine by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 10:01 AM EDT

Hackensack, N.J. – In the next week, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the Borough of Alpine as follows:

• Hillside Avenue, from Deerhill Road eastward to Route 9W in the Borough of Alpine

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

