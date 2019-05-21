Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 11:12 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 11:12 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County to Begin Road Resurfacing on Hillside Avenue in Alpine

Hackensack, N.J. – In the next week, the County of Bergen will begin road resurfacing in the Borough of Alpine as follows:

•           Hillside Avenue, from Deerhill Road eastward to Route 9W in the Borough of Alpine

The County of Bergen endeavors to limit the impact of resurfacing projects on County roads in affected boroughs and the surrounding municipalities. Construction of our roadways and bridges can be inconvenient, however, it is a necessary aspect of investing in infrastructure improvements to maintain the safety and well-being of the county’s residents.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are proud to support the above project as part of the 2019 Road Resurfacing initiative, the County’s annual program that combines capital funding and State and Federal grants to maintain and improve Bergen County’s nearly 500 miles of County roads.
