Bergen County to Host “A Visual Art Exhibit:

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 10:06 AM EDT

Celebrating the Connection, Americans with ‘Unique Abilities’ and the Creative Art”

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Freeholders invite the public to view a visual art exhibit showcasing artwork by clients of five participating organizations within Bergen County. The participating organizations include:

The Arc of Bergen and Passaic Counties; Life Opportunities Unlimited, A Non-Profit Organization; MarbleJam Kids, Inc.; The New Jersey Expanding Capabilities, (NJ ECC); and Spectrum For Living. Collectively, these organizations meet the challenges of individuals with autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, emotional & social challenges, and other special needs.

The exhibit consists of paintings, photography and group project mixed media collages. The work is a testament to the ability to express one’s creative perspective despite a variety of challenges. Held in the first floor Multi-Purpose Room of One Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack, the display will run from June 4th to June 25th and may be viewed during regular business hours from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

