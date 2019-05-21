Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 11:12 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 11:12 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County to Host “A Visual Art Exhibit:

    Share

Celebrating the Connection, Americans with ‘Unique Abilities’ and the Creative Art”

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Freeholders invite the public to view a visual art exhibit showcasing artwork by clients of five participating organizations within Bergen County. The participating organizations include:

The Arc of Bergen and Passaic Counties; Life Opportunities Unlimited, A Non-Profit Organization; MarbleJam Kids, Inc.; The New Jersey Expanding Capabilities, (NJ ECC); and Spectrum For Living.  Collectively, these organizations meet the challenges of individuals with autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, emotional & social challenges, and other special needs. 

The exhibit consists of paintings, photography and group project mixed media collages. The work is a testament to the ability to express one’s creative perspective despite a variety of challenges. Held in the first floor Multi-Purpose Room of One Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack, the display will run from June 4th to June 25th and may be viewed during regular business hours from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the exhibit, please feel free to contact the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201.336.7292.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County to Host “A Visual Art Exhibit:
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost