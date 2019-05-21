NY WATERWAY FERRIES ARE FREE FOR MILITARY & VETERANS DURING FLEET WEEK by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 10:08 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AND KIDS RIDE FREE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

All uniformed military personnel and veterans with identification ride free on NY Waterway ferries during Fleet Week Wednesday May 22 through Tuesday May 28 as part of the tradition to honor those who have served and are currently serving our country.

Kids under 12 years old ride free on all ferries between New Jersey and Manhattan from Saturday, May 25 through Memorial Day, May 27.

The 39th Street Ferry Terminal is less than a 10-minute walk from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, which is the perfect spot to watch the annual Parade of Ships that kicks off Fleet Week on May 22nd. Free NY Waterway buses also are waiting to take customers to the Intrepid and other destinations throughout Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.

On weekdays, ferries travel to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown Manhattan from Edgewater, from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, from Hoboken 14th Street and the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, from Harborside, Liberty Harbor and Paulus Hook in Jersey City and from Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County.

During the weekend, NY Waterway offers low-cost ferry service to the West 39th Street and to the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal in Lower Manhattan from ferry terminals in Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City.

NY Waterway monthly pass-holders can ride on any ferry route free on weekends.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

Visit nywaterway.com/fleetweek for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY. Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Advertisement