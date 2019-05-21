GRAPHIC DESIGN GRADUATE FROM MOROCCO EXCELS ACADEMICALLY, CREATIVELY AT BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Amal Bendriss was a middle school art teacher and freelance fashion designer in her native country of Morocco. When she came to the United States in 1998, she struggled to learn the English language, working in retail to support her family and two children.

“It was very difficult to land a job in a creative field without upgrading my knowledge of the software,” said Ms. Bendriss, a resident of Bloomfield, NJ. “Now every morning I wake up feeling grateful, knowing that I am ready for the job market.”

Ms. Bendriss will receive a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design from Berkeley College during the Commencement ceremony on May 10, 2019, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. She is a high-achieving member of the Honors Program and the National Society of Leadership and Success, and will graduate with honors, magna cum laude.

“I wasn’t just a student – I truly became involved in every aspect of college life,” Ms. Bendriss said. “I have learned so much while helping others.”

During her time at Berkeley College, she served as a Peer Tutor in the Center for Academic Success, providing academic support to other students.

“Amal was one of the most talented tutors ever in the Center for Academic Success. Her dedication, content knowledge and personality put her right at the top,” said Andrew Selig, Director of the Center for Academic Success at Berkeley College in Woodland Park, NJ. “Amal is also a talented graphic designer. I’m confident we will read more good things about her very soon.”

Ms. Bendriss said her fondest memories include sharing the stage with her son El Mehdi, also a standout Berkeley College student, as they were honored as President’s List recipients. She credits her husband and family with supporting her on her journey to the graduation stage.

Ms. Bendriss hopes to use her graphic design skills to continue to excel creatively in the fashion or production industries – and perhaps one day to start her own agency where she can establish her brand and mentor budding artists. She encourages students to make the most of their time in college.

“Use all the resources college offers you to improve and prepare for your future,” Ms. Bendriss said. “Be engaged, involved and committed to your goals. Don’t settle for average – aim high.”

