Stepping Up Celebrations for Village 5th Grade Students by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 10:30 AM EDT

Co-sponsored by Ridgewood Parks and Recreation and the NJ Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (GCADA), Village elementary students completing 5th grade in June are invited to meet with fellow students preparing to move on to either Ben Franklin or George Washington Middle Schools for a Pizza/Ice Cream Social.

The evening will offer music, dancing, ping-pong, billiards, refreshments, and more. Please see attached flyers for all details. For more information, or if special accommodations are needed, please call the Community Center at 201-670-5500 ext 301.

Friday, May 31st

GW Middle School – 6:30 to 7:30 pm

BF Middle School – 8:00 to 9:00 pm

The Anne Zusy Youth Center, Village Hall

131 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

A $5 donation will be requested at the door. All donations will benefit the Community Center.

(NOTE: all parents must drop off and pick up youth in the rear lot of Village Hall at the Community Center entrance.)

GCADA is positively positioned to raise awareness and educate the general public and public officials about alcoholism and drug abuse through use of community partnerships, and a multitude of social media and other communications efforts.

The Ridgewood Municipal Alliance Committee has wide representation from the community, from the Village and schools, non-profit organizations, police, parents, and interested citizens. The Alliance oversees the use of the Municipal Alliance Grant to fund programs and projects to reduce alcohol, tobacco and other drugs (ATOD) use and abuse. They have made a concerted effort to work closely with our middle school and high school principals and our Crisis Intervention Counselors. The Municipal Alliance grant funding is used to support programs for our middle school students at the Community Center and Kids Write Now in 6th grade health classes, support participation in the Heroes and Cool Kids Program for our high school students, fund speakers and training for our high school Peer Counseling and Freshman Focus programs, and design and develop a web site to provide information and resources regarding ATOD prevention for parents and students. For more information on the Ridgewood Municipal Alliance, please visit our website at www.ridgewoodmunicipalalliance.org

