Asian American Heritage Festival at the NJ Expo and Convention Center in Edison, NJ by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 04:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Several entities participated in the Festival – corporate sponsors, vendors, food vendors, media organizations, community organizations, dance academies. Some of the event’s prominent sponsors were National MI, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New York Life, Mass Mutual, Penn Medicine, and American Kidney Fund.

The show kicked off with some stirring vocal and dance performances. This was followed by some exhilarating assortment of performances by children from the top dance academies from the area. The audience witnessed classical Indian dance performances, elegant and graceful Chinese dances, electrifying Bollywood dance sequences and several fusion dances. In the evening, there were more Indian, Korean, Chinese and Japanese vocal and dance performances that represented the diverse art and music forms of Asia.

The highlight of the show was our celebrity – Bollywood sensation and star - Ms. Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti is truly a star with a series of hits and acclaimed movies. She is a highly talented actress and most recently showcasing her singing talent with several hit songs. Parineeti arrived at the venue in grand style and was greeted by the rhythms of Indian drums and Chinese and Indian dancers swaying to the beats.

Parineeti looked sensational in her elegant dress and the venue was filled with electricity and anticipation as she walked down the aisle. She interacted with the audience and displayed a unique combination of intellect, humor and humility. She was clearly overwhelmed by the love and affection that she experienced at the Festival. She graciously honored the Festival’s sponsors and dignitaries with awards. She danced to the tunes of some of her famous Bollywood numbers and sang a couple of her hit numbers. After that Parineeti moved to the beautifully decorated photo booth. She was incredibly patient and made sure that every fan had the opportunity to take a picture with her. She even came back after taking a brief break to continue with the photo sessions. As she was leaving, she spotted a child who was crying because she could not have her picture taken with Parineeti. Parineeti stopped and hugged the child and made her smile. This moment summarized the refreshing outlook that Parineeti has about her impact on her fans and the realization that her fans are the most important aspect of her stardom.

“We wanted the Asian American community in the Tri-state area to experience an event that they would remember for a long time to come, in terms of quality, experience and style. And we were able to do exactly that.”, said Ms. Mamta Narula, the CEO of Ultimate Media and the main organizer of the event. “We have a lot of people to thank for highly successful event - our corporate sponsors, Sony TV, Radio Mirchi, media supporters, vendors, dance academies, singers, community leaders and the entire Asian American community. But the star of the Festival was Parineeti Chopra who left her indelible mark on the Festival with such a rare display of humility and warmth. We hope to be able to deliver many more such events in the future”

The Ultimate Media team did an outstanding job of execution and the overall quality and experience was representative of a well-established and professionally managed event. The 2019 edition of the Festival captured five years of learnings and this will continue into all the subsequent editions of the Festival.

The curtain dropped on the Asian American Heritage Festival on May 19, 2019 at the NJ Expo and Convention Center in Edison, NJ. The Festival achieved its singular goal of bringing the diverse cultures and traditions of the Asian diaspora under one roof. It is truly a Lifestyle Festival because if covered all aspects of the life of a typical Asian American family. The Festival was a resounding success with nearly 3,000 people attending the event.

Several entities participated in the Festival – corporate sponsors, vendors, food vendors, media organizations, community organizations, dance academies. Some of the event’s prominent sponsors were National MI, Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New York Life, Mass Mutual, Penn Medicine, and American Kidney Fund.

The show kicked off with some stirring vocal and dance performances. This was followed by some exhilarating assortment of performances by children from the top dance academies from the area. The audience witnessed classical Indian dance performances, elegant and graceful Chinese dances, electrifying Bollywood dance sequences and several fusion dances. In the evening, there were more Indian, Korean, Chinese and Japanese vocal and dance performances that represented the diverse art and music forms of Asia.

The highlight of the show was our celebrity – Bollywood sensation and star - Ms. Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti is truly a star with a series of hits and acclaimed movies. She is a highly talented actress and most recently showcasing her singing talent with several hit songs. Parineeti arrived at the venue in grand style and was greeted by the rhythms of Indian drums and Chinese and Indian dancers swaying to the beats.

Parineeti looked sensational in her elegant dress and the venue was filled with electricity and anticipation as she walked down the aisle. She interacted with the audience and displayed a unique combination of intellect, humor and humility. She was clearly overwhelmed by the love and affection that she experienced at the Festival. She graciously honored the Festival’s sponsors and dignitaries with awards. She danced to the tunes of some of her famous Bollywood numbers and sang a couple of her hit numbers. After that Parineeti moved to the beautifully decorated photo booth. She was incredibly patient and made sure that every fan had the opportunity to take a picture with her. She even came back after taking a brief break to continue with the photo sessions. As she was leaving, she spotted a child who was crying because she could not have her picture taken with Parineeti. Parineeti stopped and hugged the child and made her smile. This moment summarized the refreshing outlook that Parineeti has about her impact on her fans and the realization that her fans are the most important aspect of her stardom.

“We wanted the Asian American community in the Tri-state area to experience an event that they would remember for a long time to come, in terms of quality, experience and style. And we were able to do exactly that.”, said Ms. Mamta Narula, the CEO of Ultimate Media and the main organizer of the event. “We have a lot of people to thank for highly successful event - our corporate sponsors, Sony TV, Radio Mirchi, media supporters, vendors, dance academies, singers, community leaders and the entire Asian American community. But the star of the Festival was Parineeti Chopra who left her indelible mark on the Festival with such a rare display of humility and warmth. We hope to be able to deliver many more such events in the future”

The Ultimate Media team did an outstanding job of execution and the overall quality and experience was representative of a well-established and professionally managed event. The 2019 edition of the Festival captured five years of learnings and this will continue into all the subsequent editions of the Festival.

Advertisement