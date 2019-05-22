Benares, Longtime Tribeca Landmark for Indian Fine Dining, Opens First NJ Location in Wyckoff by

Tuesday, May 21 2019 @ 06:12 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Wyckoff, NY .... May 3, 2019 ... The team behind Benares, the longstanding and preeminent Indian establishment in Tribeca, has brought its winning formula across the Hudson to their first New Jersey location. Seasoned restaurateur Inder Singh (Devi, NYC) and GM Ranbir Bhatia quietly opened the restaurant earlier this month in Wyckoff's Boulder Run shopping center, formerly home to Saffron. They chose the location due to its easy proximity to NYC and large Indian population nearby.

What's in store for #BergenCounty lovers of Indian fare? A large, well-curated menu of authentic dishes representing the country's incredibly diverse regional cuisines, prepared with a fresh sensibility and contemporary touches ... clean tastes, brilliant colors, intense flavors and modern presentations.

Executive Chef Mangal Singh is in charge of bringing the Benares vision to the table. Originally from Garhwal, India, Chef Singh developed his nuanced, globally influenced style during his years cooking extensively in India, Europe and Japan before coming to the U.S. in 2016.

Signature dishes include Bhel Puri (puffed rice crisps w/onion, potatoes, avocado and corn, served w/chutneys), from Mumbai; Tawa Scallops (w/cilantro, green chili, ginger, mango and tomato relish), from Kerala; Barrah Masaladar (grilled lamb chops infused w/onion and garam masala) from Punjab; Aamia Tulsi Jingha (jumbo prawns marinated in mango, basil, chili, rice vinegar and cooked in the tandoor) from Kerala; and Tandoor Hen (whole Cornish hen marinated in lime, ginger, garlic, cumin + garam masala) from Kabul.

Traditionalists will find familiar "greatest hits" such as Chicken Tikka Masala; fragrant, rustic Biryani; Saag Paneer; Yellow Dal and much more, all beautifully executed.

Desserts are sweet, cooling finishers to the meal, including Orange Kulfi, Indian ice cream served in its edible orange rind and the Atom Bomb, a chocolate lava cake with rose-petal ice cream. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options abound.

Open seven days, Benares serves buffet lunch (an incredible value at $12.95 per person). On weekends, lunch/brunch also features Dosas, the delectable South Indian crêpes stuffed with potato and vegetables, and other special dishes.

About Benares NJ

Named for the beautiful city in the Western Indian state of Uttar Pradesh famous for vegetarian food, Benares presents diverse, authentic Indian cuisine from across the subcontinent in a contemporary, elegantly appointed setting. Longtime restaurateur Inder Singh (Devi and Balachi, NYC) and General Manager Ranbir Bhatia have adapted the concept of their successful Tribeca restaurant for Bergen County diners, overseen by Executive Chef Mangal Singh and Chef de Cuisine Anil Gonsalves. It's the first of what they hope will be several more NJ locations. Benares is open seven days for lunch and dinner, with sophisticated off-premise catering available. Benares is BYO.

2051, 327 Franklin Ave.

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

201.904.2222

www.benaresnj.com

Advertisement