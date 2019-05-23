Carol Barsky, M.D., MBA Recognized by the United Hospital Fund as an Extraordinary Quality Improvement Leader by

“I am proud to congratulate Dr. Barsky on this well-deserved recognition,’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “With innovation and vision, she is leading our network-wide transformation in measuring, reporting, and ensuring quality.”

Dr. Barsky was honored among quality improvement leaders at 51 hospitals and long-term care facilities across the New York metropolitan region at the UHF’s Tribute to Excellence in Health Care identified as champions of quality of care, patient safety, and patient experience.

In her current role, Dr. Barsky recently developed a single quality scorecard that reports hospital-level data, and provides Hackensack Meridian Health and local hospital leadership with real-time performance metrics, as well as rankings on nationally recognized platforms.

She previously served Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center as vice president, chief quality and patient safety officer. Dr. Barsky joined Hackensack University Medical Center from Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she served as medical director for Clinical Performance and associate chief, Patient Safety and Quality. She was also an assistant clinical professor of Emergency Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Barsky was featured for three consecutive years on Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of national leaders improving the field of patient safety.

“The Tribute is both a celebration of personal leadership and an occasion to amplify and elevate the vital work underway to make our health care system more patient-centered, safe, and effective,” said UHF President Anthony Shih, M.D., MPH.

Honorees received an Excellence in Health Care Award at a luncheon held in New York City.

