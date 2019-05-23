Rubbery With A Knief in Paramus Garden State Plaza
On Thursday May 16, 2019, at approximately 5:49 pm an unknown female entered the Abercrombie and Fitch Kids store located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza. The suspect approached an employee, directed her towards the cash register brandishing a butcher knife. The unknown suspect forced the employee to remove currency from the cash register then fled the store.The suspect is described as a female White, 25-30 yoa, 5’5” in height, thin build, blue eyes wearing a grey Abercombie and Fitch hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, a black short sleeve Abercrombie and Fitch t-shirt and jeans.
The suspect fled the mall boarding a Jitney style bus.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident or identification of the suspect please contact Detective Marc Glantschnig, Paramus Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 201-262-3400 ext. 1110 or use our anonymous TIPS app located at www.paramuspolice.org .
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related