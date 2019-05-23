North Bergen High School Students Awarded Community Service Merit Scholarships by

from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

NORTH BERGEN, NJ – North Bergen High School students Riyakumari Jainwere and Hassan Nasser were each awarded $2,000 Community Service Merit Scholarships from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

The students earned the scholarships as part of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Service Merit Scholarship Program that provides $32,000 in scholarship funding for students at eight local high schools in the hospital’s primary service area. The scholarships recognize and reward high school seniors who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success.

The online application process was conducted in February and March. Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers.

PHOTO CAPTION

(At center holding certificates) North Bergen High School students Riyakumari Jainwere and Hassan Nasser are congratulated by (left-to-right) Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Gary Mignone, Director of Marketing Communications, and Nikki Mederos, Director of External Affairs; and North Bergen High School’s Allen Pascual, Director of Curriculum & Instruction; Richard Locricchio, Principal; George J. Solter, Jr., Ed.D, Superintendent; Theresa Rabelo, Director of Student Personnel Services; Jocelyn Marto, School Counselor; and Jonathan Feria, School Counselor.

