HOT 97 Summer Jam, the Biggest Hip Hop Event of the Year, Comes to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019 by

Thursday, May 23 2019 @ 01:04 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HOT 97 On-Air Personalities Share Tips on Getting to the Concert, What to Wear, and More

Driving - MetLife Stadium is easily accessible from all major routes in northern New Jersey, including the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95, the George Washington Bridge, the Garden State Parkway, and I-80. Parking lots open at 2:00 p.m. The only way in is with your Summer Jam ticket. For more information, directions, and parking fees visit metlifestadium.com.

Public Transportation - The Meadowlands Rail Service delivers guests directly to the front door of MetLife Stadium. Trains leave from Secaucus Junction and the Hoboken Terminal, both located on the NJ Transit Line. For more details on the NJ Transit Line click here. For additional information on Park and Ride, MetroNorth, and Bus Service, visit metlifestadium.com.

“Ladies, don’t wear heels,” advises Laura Stylez, co-host of Ebro in the Morning. “Just, don’t do it. I know you want to look cute but you’re going to be standing and dancing for like six, seven hours. Get some fly kicks to go with your outfit instead.”

“Don't make the mistake I did one year by choosing cute instead of comfort,” says Jen from BK, host and Social Media Manager of HOT 97. “I wanted to look cute and wear these sandals. Unfortunately, by the middle of the day, my feet looked like they were run over by a car. Also, don't cake on the make-up unless you plan on bringing tons of sheets to wipe the oil off of your face because it will get hot in the sun. Umbrellas are not allowed in the venue so bring your own poncho just in case!”

