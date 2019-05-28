Fairleigh Dickinson University and Teaneck Board of Education to offer a unique program by

Tuesday, May 28 2019 @ 10:30 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for local high school students this summer

Information Session Wednesday, May 29 at 7:00 PM at Teaneck High School

Teaneck, NJ - Fairleigh Dickinson University and the Teaneck Board of Education have partnered on a unique opportunity for high school students to earn dual credit during the summer. Four courses, to be taught at Teaneck High School in July will each count toward both the high school curriculum as well as be eligible for three college credits.

“The Teaneck community, home to both institutions, will benefit from such an innovative collaboration, which focuses upon providing accessible pathways to education for everyone in the community,” said Dr. Luke Schultheis, vice president for enrollment at FDU.

The courses are being offered for less than $250 each, a significant saving over a traditional college course. Dr. Christopher Irving, Superintendent of the Teaneck Board of Education is pleased to partner with FDU. Irving’s commitment to education spans many years as an administrator and is evident in the new Strategic Plan development for the district. Educational partnerships and inclusiveness are hallmarks of his leadership, amplified by this opportunity with FDU.



An Information Session will be held Wednesday, May 29 from 7:00-8:00 pm at Teaneck High School. Representatives from both organizations will provide an outline of the program including the schedule, registration instructions and cost.

The two sessions will be July 8-19 and July 22-August 2, 2019.

Courses to include Introduction to Creative Writing, Microeconomics, Introduction to Psychology and World Cultures.



Students who complete the courses will participate in a celebration and receive transcripts on the Fairleigh Dickinson University campus in late summer.

Join FDU and Teaneck Public Schools for an Information Night Wednesday, May 29 from 7 pm–8 pm at Teaneck High School, 3rd Floor Student Center, 100 Elizabeth Avenue, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Register today! www.fdu.edu/middle

Advertisement