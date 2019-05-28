RIDGEWOOD SUMMER DAY CAMP IS OPEN TO ALL - GRADES 1 TO 6 by

Tuesday, May 28 2019 @ 02:47 PM EDT

The camp, for children entering grades 1 through 6 in September, will be held weekdays for six weeks, 9 am to 1:30 pm, Tuesday, June 25 through Friday, August 2, 2019.

Activities include organized games, arts and crafts, swimming at Graydon Pool and fun special events. Locations include the Stable, Maple Park East, Graydon Pool, Veteran’s Field, Leuning Park and the Community Center in Village Hall. Optional trips are also provided. Children are to bring a bag lunch and beverages.

Space is limited. Pricing for resident campers is $600, non-residents $850, which includes bus transportation from various Village bus stops. Graydon Pool badges are required for all campers. Badge pricing is $120 resident child, $195 non-resident child.

Registration is now available for both camp and for Graydon Pool memberships, online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass. The deadline for registration is Monday, June 10, 2019. A $50 late fee will apply to any registration after that date, if space allows.

Please refer to the attached Summer Day Camp Parent Manual for detailed information regarding the camp operation. Changes may occur.

