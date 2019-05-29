Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, May 29 2019 @ 10:48 AM EDT
Paramus Robbery Update

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of NICOLE L. TRAVERS, (32 year old female) of Landing, NJ for Robbery and Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

On May 16, 2019, at approximately 5:49 pm a female white suspect robbed the cashier at the Abercrombie and Fitch Kids store in Paramus brandishing a butcher knife. The suspect fled the area after boarding a Jitney style bus.


Nicole Travers
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00pm Paramus Police received a telephone call from the Mandee store located on State Highway #4 west for a female attempting a robbery of the cashier in the store brandishing a large butcher knife. The suspect was described as a female white, 25-30 yoa, 5’5” in height, thin build, blue dyed hair, wearing a hooded sweat shirt black in color. The cashier reported she was unable to open the cash draw so the suspect fled discarding the knife in the parking lot and boarding a Jitney style bus.

Officer Matthew Orefice responding to the robbery call observed the female on a jitney style bus travelling west on State Highway #4. The bus was stopped in the area of Ikea drive and boarded by Officers Matthew Orefice and Keith Bland. The suspect identified as Nicole L. Travers was arrested without incident.  

Nicole L.Travers is charged with (1) count of Robbery- 1st  degree, (1) count of Attempted Robbery- 1st degree, (1) count of Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes 4th degree.

Travers was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending her first court appearance.

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

  Paramus Robbery Update
