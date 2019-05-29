Paramus Robbery Update by

Wednesday, May 29 2019 @ 08:51 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of NICOLE L. TRAVERS, (32 year old female) of Landing, NJ for Robbery and Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

On May 16, 2019, at approximately 5:49 pm a female white suspect robbed the cashier at the Abercrombie and Fitch Kids store in Paramus brandishing a butcher knife. The suspect fled the area after boarding a Jitney style bus.



Nicole Travers

Officer Matthew Orefice responding to the robbery call observed the female on a jitney style bus travelling west on State Highway #4. The bus was stopped in the area of Ikea drive and boarded by Officers Matthew Orefice and Keith Bland. The suspect identified as Nicole L. Travers was arrested without incident.

Nicole L.Travers is charged with (1) count of Robbery- 1st degree, (1) count of Attempted Robbery- 1st degree, (1) count of Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes 4th degree.

Travers was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending her first court appearance.

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

