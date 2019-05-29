Cliffside Park High School Students Awarded Community Service Merit Scholarships by

Wednesday, May 29 2019 @ 08:55 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ – Cliffside Park High School students Hasibeh Haddabeh and Kiara Parker were each awarded $2,000 Community Service Merit Scholarships from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

The students earned the scholarships as part of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Service Merit Scholarship Program that provides $32,000 in scholarship funding for students at eight local high schools in the hospital’s primary service area. The scholarships recognize and reward high school seniors who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success.

The online application process was conducted in February and March. Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers.

PHOTO CAPTION

(At center) Cliffside Park High School Principal Lawrence Pinto congratulates students Hasibeh Haddabeh and Kiara Parker on earning Community Service Merit Scholarships from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.

Advertisement