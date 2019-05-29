CarePlus to Grant $100,000 in Scholarships at Annual Courage Awards Gala by

Fundraising Event to Benefit Key Mental Health Services and Celebrate “Rising Above” Status Quo

Paramus, N.J. (May 28, 2019) – The CarePlus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services of Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) and its subsidiaries, will hold its 21st Annual Courage Awards Gala on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Terrace at Biagio’s in Paramus. The gala will benefit individuals served through the programs and services of CarePlus, while celebrating those who tirelessly advocate on behalf of the mental health community.

As the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, proceeds generated from the gala are dispersed over many important channels within the organization, including funding educational scholarships, housing and medication assistance, substance abuse services, outpatient treatment and therapy for children and adults, as well as advocacy and community education. As a not-for-profit and community-based provider, CarePlus is a fierce advocate in the fight to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and addiction, taking an integrated and holistic approach to providing behavioral health care.

Dedicated to helping individuals and families rise above stigma and strive for wellness, each year, the CarePlus Foundation awards scholarships at its annual gala to individuals enrolled in CarePlus services. To date, CarePlus has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships, with the amount dispersed increasing annually. A record-breaking $100,000 will be awarded to 74 individuals for the 2019-2020 school year. The scholarships fund various professional trainings and educational programs from PhD programs to master’s degrees, to mindfulness trainings and trade schools, as well as support to pursue a variety of personal growth and professional development avenues.

Jade Greer, a CarePlus Foundation scholarship recipient, said, “CarePlus has genuinely changed my life. They offered me access to therapy, psychiatrists, and specialized treatment. But most importantly, they offered me a life I never saw myself living. This scholarship will fund my dream of pursuing a degree in political science. I dream of a world where no one is denied metal health care due to their socioeconomic status, where no one is forced to spend their nights alone crying, where no one is left to deal with the ups and downs of life. I’m pursuing political science to make this life better for me, and for everyone else.”

As the speaker at this year’s event, Greer will be recognized as the Selma & Bernard Dubnick scholar in honor of longtime friends and supporters of CarePlus who advocated to start the scholarship fund.

In addition to dispersing scholarships to those enrolled in CarePlus services, the 2019 Courage Awards honors those in the mental health community that uphold the values of the gala’s annual theme of “Rising Above” the status quo, going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of those with mental illness. This year’s honorees include:

John Uzzi for his admirable dedication to the success of CarePlus as a board member, event chair, and committee volunteer, as well as for his selfless services in Bergen County and beyond.

SASCO-Otterstedt for its longtime partnership with CarePlus and for its ongoing generosity in supporting CarePlus as a significant sponsor for our major events throughout the years.

CIT-NJ Center of Excellence for its remarkable efforts in training New Jersey law enforcement and mental health professionals to respond most effectively, and with compassion, to those experiencing psychiatric crisis.

“With consistent innovation and community problem-solving, CarePlus is poised to be recognized as a national model of integrated care,” stated Laura Siclari, CarePlus Board Chair and 2019 Courage Awards Co-Chair. “We do not take that lightly. Our organization has truly risen above many challenges to get to where we are today, and none of that is possible without the support of our community partners, including this year’s Courage Award honorees.”

Additionally, the inaugural Joe Masciandaro Scholarship will be awarded to one deserving employee to help further their education and go toward earning an advanced degree or certification. The award is named in honor of CarePlus President and CEO Joe Masciandaro and his 40-year legacy at CarePlus. Each year moving forward, this award will recognize an outstanding staff member pursuing educational or professional goals.

“We also have to acknowledge the outstanding performance of CarePlus staff,” Siclari continued. “This year we are thrilled to present the inaugural Joe Masciandaro Scholarship, which is designed to continue the legacy of professional development, advocacy and leadership.”

Registration includes a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and the opportunity to honor those who serve our community. Attendees are expected from across the state, including local community partners, state representatives and supporters from the northern New Jersey business community. Individual tickets are available at $200 each, with full tables of 10 offered for $1,750.

For more information, to sponsor or register please visit http://www.careplusnj.org/2019Gala or contact the Foundation Office at 201-986-5070.

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

