Hackensack University Medical Center Hosts 28th Annual Emergency Medical Services Excellence Awards Program

“EMS Strong: Beyond the Call is a great theme this year,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The nature of the job requires quick thinking, action and resourcefulness. Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to honor these individuals who went above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others. First responders take the responsibility of safeguarding the public very seriously and we thank them for their service to our communities.”

“Hospitals, police, fire and EMS all work tirelessly as a team to ensure our communities receive the best possible care when they need it the most,” said Shaun Patterson, D.O, medical director, Emergency Medical Services at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our medical center is committed to keeping EMS strong, enabling our first responders to continue to care for our patients and their families, making a difference in the lives of others, each and every day.”

The ceremony not only recognized the individuals who have gone beyond the call to make a difference, but also celebrated the spirit of collaboration between medical centers, physicians, police officers, firefighters, nurses, paramedics and EMTs from the following municipalities and entities:

Fairview Emergency Rescue Unit

Hackensack University Medical Center EMS

Garfield High School

Good Samaritan Hospital

Hackensack Police

Hasbrouck Heights Police

Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department

Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

Holy Name EMS

Hudson Regional Hospital EMS

Mahwah EMS

Moonachie First Aid and Rescue Squad

Paramus Police

Rivervale Police

Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

Valley Hospital

Wood-Ridge Police

“Hackensack University Medical Center is committed to building and maintaining strong partnerships with our EMS colleagues,” said Michelle Kobayashi, RN, administrative director, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Community Operations, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Emergency Medical Services touch upon so many departments of our hospital from trauma to neurology, cardiology and pediatrics. Our EMS team members are an integral part of this medical center. It’s the courage, collaboration, creativity and compassion of our EMS partners which ultimately creates a lasting impact on the lives of others.”

Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the 28th Annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Excellence Awards Program.

Hackensack University Medical Center team members are pictured from left to right:

First row, seated: Lauren Jennings, supervisor, Transfer Center, Hackensack University Medical Center; Jake Holtman, project coordinator, Emergency Medical Services,; Meliam Gonzales, RN, trauma prevention coordinator, Trauma Surgical Critical Care and Injury Prevention; Michelle Kobayashi, RN, administrative director, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Community Operations; Cheri Nunez, ambulance billing coordinator; Linda Moytka, office coordinator, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Community Operations; and Steven Wilenchik, supervisor, EMS Revenue Cycle.

Middle row: Debra Pakan, ambulance billing coordinator; James DeFina, lead dispatcher, Emergency Medical Services; Lisa Iachetti, RN, administrator, Clinical Growth and Development; George Mazpule, M.D.; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive; Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer; Mark Stauder, chief operations officer, Hackensack Meridian Health; Dianne Aroh, RN, executive vice president, chief clinical and patient care officer, Department of Patient Care; Sanjeev Kaul, M.D., chief, Trauma Surgical Critical Care and Injury Prevention; Dennis Lunde, supervisor, EMS Clinical Services; and David Stangreciak, manager, Emergency Medical Services.

Back row: Joseph Solda, RN, chief flight nurse, manager, Critical Care Services; David Walker, M.D., division chief, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital; Charles Chinnici, EMS education coordinator; Shaun Patterson, D.O, medical director, Emergency Medical Services; Joseph Underwood, M.D., chair, Emergency Services; Kevin Hewitt, M.D., vice chair, Emergency Services; Christopher Robertson, administrative director, Nursing, Emergency and Trauma Center; and Christopher Hogan, BLS Supervisor, Emergency Medical Services.

