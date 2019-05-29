BIJOU PROPERTIES LAUNCHES 34-HOME UPSCALE RENTAL BUILDING IN HOBOKEN’S FAST EVOLVING NORTHERN END by

Wednesday, May 29 2019 @ 05:20 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Locally-Based Developer Officially Opens Edge Adams at 1405 Adams Street

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 28th, 2019 – The evolution of Hoboken, N.J.’s north end into a residential “hotspot” has taken another step forward with the debut of Edge Adams, an upscale new six-story rental building ideally situated at 1405 Adams Street in this Hudson County City.

Locally-based developer Bijou Properties has officially launched leasing for the intimate collection of 34 luxurious one- and two-bedroom homes and tapped Manhattan-based The Marketing Directors to serve as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

Edge Adams has opened with an onsite leasing center and fully-furnished model apartment.

Edge Adams is the second boutique building in Bijou Properties’ Edge Lofts apartment portfolio, following in the footsteps of Edge Clinton, a 35-unit rental at 1405 Clinton Street. The two signature buildings deliver upscale living in Hoboken’s north end where a surge in retail, dining and entertainment options has created a vibrant and lively urban environment.

“Uptown Hoboken has transformed into the City’s most sought-after neighborhood by blending new and stylish apartment homes with some of Hudson County’s most happening and trendy shops and dining venues,” says Larry Bijou, managing partner of Bijou Properties.

“These include Orale, a hip Mexican eatery which opened at 1426 Willow Avenue last year and joined established uptown retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Bowtie Cinemas, Hudson Table, the Pilsener Haus & Biergarten and the Gravity Vault Rock Climbing Gym. We’re excited to add Edge Adams to the mix and bring a signature new rental building to the north end.”

Designed by MHS Architects, the building features a visually attractive multi-colored red and grey brick exterior with oversized windows to blend seamlessly into its surrounding streetscape. Homes provide from 758 to 1,232 square feet of luxury living space and are lined with designer finishes, including oversized windows, 11’ foot loft ceilings, wide-plank oak flooring, kitchens with Caeserstone countertops, Italian-style cabinetry and high-performance stainless steel appliances and lavish baths with Moen fixtures, porcelain tile and custom vanity. Select homes will also have a private terraces. The well-appointed apartments are priced from the $2,960 with a limited-time offer of one month free on a 13-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

Residents will also have access to in-building amenities, including a fitness center, resident’s lounge/co-working space with entertainment options, kitchenette and play area, and landscaped 2,500 square foot amenity terrace with grilling area and lounge. A private automated parking garage and indoor bike storage are also available.

Edge Adams is situated adjacent to Viaduct Park, a multi-use space which includes a basketball/roller hockey court, pocket park, children’s playground and dog park. The unique public space is complemented by new retail opening that are enhancing the overall lifestyle of uptown Hoboken, such as bwe kafe, the popular Hudson County coffee shop, which will be establishing a presence in the north end with the opening of its third location in Edge Adams.

Edge Adams is the latest collection of premium, sustainable living residences in Hoboken from Bijou Properties. The boutique rental building is registered for LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

It’s also a continuation of the developer’s efforts to create a distinct and sustainable urban neighborhood in uptown Hoboken. Recent projects include Park + Garden, a 212 unit rental building at 1450 Garden Street, and the introduction of VIA Lofts, a collection of ten upscale condominium homes at 1410 Grand Street. The developer also introduced 40,000 square feet of retail space in a two-story building at the intersection or Willow and 15th Street which is home to West Elm, Tenafly Pediatrics, SLT Fitness and the Gravity Vault Rock Climbing Gym.

There’s also a New York Sports Club nearby, as well as the 14th Street New York Waterway Ferry and direct New Jersey Transit buses which provide service to midtown and downtown Manhattan.

“There’s never a shortage of activities, with boutique shopping, restaurants, cafes and bars along Washington and 14th Streets,” notes Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, Inc. “The city also hosts numerous waterfront concerts, seasonal fairs and street festivals. Just blocks from Edge Adams is the Garden Street Farmer’s Market held annually and sponsored by Bijou Properties at the Garden Street Mews on 14th and Garden Streets.”

For additional information on Edge Adams, please visit www.edgeloftshoboken.com.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties designs, develops & manages the highest quality sustainable buildings and has become a recognized leader in the field of green development along the Hudson Waterfront. Recent projects include Park + Garden, Garden Street Lofts (NJ’s First LEED Gold Residential Highrise) and Vine, a 135-unit LEED certified rental building at 900 Monroe Street. The developer has also introduced Candela Lofts, the first Passive House multi-family condominium building in New Jersey, and VIA Lofts, a collection of ten luxury condominiums at 1410 Grand Street, and is preparing for the debut of 7 Seventy House, a 424-unit luxury rental building at 770 Jackson Street. With the completion of 7 Seventy House, Bijou will have delivered nearly 1,000 sustainable LEED-certified homes in its home city.

Advertisement