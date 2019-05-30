DISCOVER THE TASTE OF ECUADOR AT THE FANCY FOOD SHOW EXPO IN NEW YORK by

JUNE 23rd TO June 25th

VISIT ECUADOR PAVILION –ECUADOR: THE BEST SPECIALTY PRODUCTS FROM THE MIDDLE OF THE WORLD!

The Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investments and Fisheries of Ecuador through its Trade Office of ProEcuador in New York, will be participating for the ninth time in the largest specialty food trade show in North America, Fancy Food Show in New York, that will enhance the presence of the Ecuadorian exportable offer in the US market. This year, the visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the Ecuadorian gastronomy and a cooking demo.

This year fourteen companies will participate: Family Food, Plantain Republic, Life Product, Marpensa, Salica, , Inagrofa, Honest Foods, Pongarbel, Kacau, The Exotic Blends, Alisensa, Austrofood, Fortaleza del Valle and Frozentropic and Family Food will promote their premium and specialty products from the different regions of Ecuador.

Within the pavilion #5133, the Trade Office of Ecuador in New York will support the companies and promote Ecuadorian products with the objective of generating new business opportunities as well as will promote the e-commerce platform E-ECUADOR developed by Pro Ecuador connects direct business between importers and exporters.

¨As the Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries we will continue supporting our exporters in order to increase their exports in the different markets; our specialty products are unique with great quality and flavors, participating in the Fancy Food show will enhance the presence of our specialty products in the US market”. said, Ana Maria Gallardo Trade Commissioner of Ecuador in New York.

Featured Companies and Products at the Ecuadorian Pavilion

