Northern New Jersey, New York State have critical need for blood; Vitalant holding 42 donation events during June by

Thursday, May 30 2019 @ 06:10 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Opportunities to donate across region

MONTVALE, NJ (May 30, 2019) – Locally and nationwide, there’s a critical need for blood donations. In response, Vitalant (formerly Community Blood Services) is providing residents of northern New Jersey and portions of New York State with multiple opportunities to potentially help relatives, friends, and neighbors throughout June. The nonprofit, blood collection organization has scheduled a total of 42, open-to-the-public donation events throughout the area.

§ Lincoln Park (63 Beaverbrook Rd. | Suite 304) – Tuesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; 1st and 3rd Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

§ Montvale (102 Chestnut Ridge Rd.) – Wednesday, noon-8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

§ Paramus (One West Ridgewood Ave., Suite 208) – Monday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday/Wednesday, 1-9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday/Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

§ Parsippany (1259 Rt. 46 East, Building #4E | Suite 410) – Thursday, 1-9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16- and 17-year-olds must have proof of birth date and signed consent forms, either in English (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_ENG.pdf) or Spanish (http://www.communitybloodservices.org/media/Minor_Donor_Permit_Form_SP.pdf). Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification featuring their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at a Vitalant donation event call 201-251-3703, toll free, to confirm timing and location details. Additional information about donating blood is also available via the toll-free number, or by visiting www.vitalant.org.

About Vitalant in New Jersey

A not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, Bergen County-based Vitalant (previously Community Blood Services) has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership to help save lives.

About Vitalant

Advertisement