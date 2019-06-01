Hoboken Charter School Student Awarded Community Service Merit Scholarship by

Friday, May 31 2019 @ 06:11 PM EDT

from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

HOBOKEN, NJ – Hoboken Charter School student Laisha Perez of Jersey City was awarded a $2,000 Community Service Merit Scholarship from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

Perez earned the scholarship as part of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Service Merit Scholarship Program that provides $32,000 in scholarship funding for students at eight local high schools in the hospital’s primary service area. The scholarships recognize and reward high school seniors who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success.

The online application process was conducted in February and March. Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers.

PHOTO CAPTION

(At Left) Hoboken Charter School student Laisha Perez is congratulated by Melissa Fisher, Program Coordinator at Hoboken Charter School.

