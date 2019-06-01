Hoboken Charter School Student Awarded Community Service Merit Scholarship
from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
HOBOKEN, NJ – Hoboken Charter School student Laisha Perez of Jersey City was awarded a $2,000 Community Service Merit Scholarship from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.
Perez earned the scholarship as part of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Service Merit Scholarship Program that provides $32,000 in scholarship funding for students at eight local high schools in the hospital’s primary service area. The scholarships recognize and reward high school seniors who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success.
The online application process was conducted in February and March. Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers.
PHOTO CAPTION
(At Left) Hoboken Charter School student Laisha Perez is congratulated by Melissa Fisher, Program Coordinator at Hoboken Charter School.
About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
What's Related