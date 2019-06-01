THE SHOPS AT NANUET TO HOST COMPLIMENTARY YOGA ON THE GREEN WITH LULULEMON by

NANUET, NY [May 31, 2019] -- SimonÒ, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, and entertainment and mixed-use destinations, is excited to announce The Shops at Nanuet will host Yoga on the Green with lululemon, beginning Sunday, June 2 and continuing through Sunday, August 25 from 10-11AM.

“We are thrilled to have lululemon host complimentary Yoga on the Green all summer long at The Shops at Nanuet,” said Kristin Dyson, General Manager at The Shops at Nanuet. "We are constantly striving to offer exciting activities for the Nanuet community to come together."

Yoga on the Green will be held on The Shops at Nanuet’s newly renovated green space, adjacent to Qdoba, from 10-11AM every Sunday morning this Summer. The yoga classes are on a first-come, first-serve basis and guests are encouraged to bring their own mat.

About the Shops at Nanuet

The Shops at Nanuet is a premier destination unlike any other in Rockland County - just minutes away from the Bergen County border. This beautiful open-air center provides visitors with a vibrant and inviting environment with the very best in retail, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment. The Shops at Nanuet is anchored by Fairway Market, Regal Cinemas, and 24-Hour Fitness and features world-class brands such as Apple, Sephora, J.Crew, Michael Kors, Coach, lululemon, Starbucks, P.F. Chang’s, and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse. The Shops at Nanuet is located at Exit 14 off the New York State Thruway on Route 59.

