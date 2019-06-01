New Research Refines the Treatment of Patients with Advanced Hematologic, Lung, and Other Cancers by

Friday, May 31 2019 @ 06:16 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

John Theurer Cancer Center investigators to present latest data at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

May 29, 2019 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Researchers from John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center will present data from 23 studies at the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The largest gathering of cancer professionals in the country, the meeting will be held in Chicago May 31-June 4, 2019. Abstracts of the studies can be viewed at abstracts.asco.org. John Theurer Cancer Center will also be represented at Booth 3067 in the Exhibit Hall.

John Theurer Cancer Center recently received approval from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to be a member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium. This collaboration enables both organizations to continue their research at the highest level to deliver tomorrow’s cancer care breakthroughs today. John Theurer Cancer Center is now one of just 16 cancer collaboratives based at the nation’s most prestigious institutions. The NCI’s approval of the consortium represents the culmination of integrated research and the collective talent and resources of two of the nation’s most distinguished cancer centers. Patients have expanded access to the latest cancer treatments and technologies, including those being evaluated in clinical trials.

While John Theurer Cancer Center treats patients with every type and stage of cancer, it is especially well-known for its expertise in the management of hematologic cancers—having pioneered more effective therapies for leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. John Theurer Cancer Center became the first center in New Jersey to offer CAR T-cell therapy, a revolutionary immunotherapy for young patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adults with aggressive B-cell lymphoma. The center is home to one of the nation's largest bone marrow transplant programs, with more than 7000 completed to date. Many of the studies being presented at ASCO report on novel treatments for patients with recurrent or persistent lymphoma or multiple myeloma, including innovative precision medicine approaches.

John Theurer Cancer Center investigators are also leaders in the development of other immunotherapy regimens, and several of the studies to be presented at ASCO evaluated its use for patients with lung cancer, urothelial cancer, and other solid tumors. The hospital's comprehensive thoracic cancer program offers tailored treatment plans for patients, such as robotic-assisted thoracic surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, precision medicine, and radiation therapy.

Data from the following studies by John Theurer Cancer Center researchers will be presented at ASCO:

Lymphoma

· A phase Ib/II study of oral nanatinostat and valganciclovir in subjects with Epstein-Barr virus-associated lymphomas (abstract 7551)

· Brentuximab vedotin with chemotherapy for stage 3/4 classical Hodgkin lymphoma: Three-year update of the ECHELON-1 study (abstract 7532)

· Cost-effectiveness of brentuximab vedotin with chemotherapy in frontline treatment of CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphoma (abstract E19060)

· Phase 1 study of CA-4948, a novel inhibitor of interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) in patients with recurrent/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (abstract E19055)

· Response to A+CHP by CD30 expression in the ECHELON-2 trial (abstract 7538)

· Umbralisib monotherapy demonstrates efficacy and safety in patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma: A multicenter, open label, registration directed phase II study (abstract 7506)

Multiple Myeloma

· A health-related quality-of-life analysis of pomalidomide + low-dose dexamethasone + daratumumab in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma after lenalidomide treatment (abstract 8025)

· Carfilzomib in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma: Frailty subgroup analysis from phase III ASPIRE and ENDEAVOR (abstract 8028)

· Once-weekly (70 mg/m2) versus twice-weekly (56 mg/m2) dosing of carfilzomib for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (abstract E19505)

· Prospective study to measure the impact of MMprofiler on treatment intention in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients (PROMMIS) (abstract 8030)

· The myeloma-developing regimens using genomics (MyDRUG) master protocol (abstract TPS8057)

· Treatment patterns and outcomes among t(11;14) myeloma patients in a real-world setting (abstract E19531)

Lung Cancer

· Antitumor activity and safety of MK-1308 (anti-CTLA-4) plus pembrolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer: Updated interim results from a phase I study (abstract 2558)

· Biomarker-directed precision oncology of pembrolizumab-based combination therapy for non-small cell lung cancer: Phase II KEYNOTE-495/KeyImPaCT study (abstract TPS9117)

· Real-world characterization of advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients with rapid disease progression (E20706)

Colorectal Cancer

· Rates of genotyping for KRAS, NRAS, BRAF, microsatellite instability, and mismatch repair in metastatic colon cancer patients: Gaps and implications (abstract E15123)

Hepatobiliary Cancers

· A phase I study of H3B-6527 in hepatocellular carcinoma or intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) patients (abstract 4095)

Ovarian Cancer

· Phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (innovaTV 208) (abstract TPS5602)

Urothelial Cancer

· Randomized double-blind phase II study of maintenance pembrolizumab versus placebo after first-line chemotherapy in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer: HCRN GU14-182 (abstract 4504)

Solid Tumors

· A phase I multicenter study to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of mRNA-4157 alone in patients with resected solid tumors and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with unresectable solid tumors (abstract 2523)

· Prognostic value of neutrophil-lymphocyte ratio and platelet-lymphocyte ratio in patients with advanced solid tumors treated with PD-1 inhibitors (abstract E14132)

Other Cancer Care Topics

· Accelerating advanced precision medicine through a harmonized data exchange platform and research consortium (PMEC) (abstract 6557)

· It starts at the top: An analysis of female representation in academic medical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical oncology program leadership positions (abstract 10520)

About John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is a member of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium, one of just 16 NCI-approved cancer research consortia based at the nation’s most prestigious institutions. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Advertisement