Memorial High School Students Awarded Community Service Merit Scholarships by

Friday, May 31 2019 @ 06:18 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center

WEST NEW YORK, NJ – Memorial High School students Sara Valderrama Tobon and Sandra Jimenez were each awarded $2,000 Community Service Merit Scholarships from Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

The students earned the scholarships as part of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Service Merit Scholarship Program that provides $32,000 in scholarship funding for students at eight local high schools in the hospital’s primary service area. The scholarships recognize and reward high school seniors who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success.

The online application process was conducted in February and March. Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers.

PHOTO CAPTION

(At center holding certificates) Memorial High School students Sara Valderrama Tobon and Sandra Jimenez are congratulated by (left-to-right) Memorial High School’s Principal Scott Wohlrab; Maria Martinez, Guidance Counselor, Caridad Garciga, Guidance Counselor; Charlie Krajewski, Assistant Principal; and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Gary Mignone, Director of Marketing Communications.

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Palisades Medical Center

Advertisement