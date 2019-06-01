Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, June 01 2019 @ 05:28 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, June 01 2019 @ 05:28 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Kinnara Ensemble to Perform at West Side Presbyterian Church

    Share

RIDGEWOOD—The West Side Concert Series wraps up its 2018-2019 season with a performance by one of the nation’s premier professional chamber choirs, Kinnara Ensemble, on June 9 at 3:00 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church. In their concert, “Gravity & Levity,” the choir will wander through the years, from Renaissance motets through 20th-century part songs. Music will include White’s Lamentations of Jeremiah, Debussy’s Trois Chansons and works by Stanford and Gibbons.

Free admission and parking. Donations are welcome. Bring your friends!

The 2018-2019 season marks the 43rd season of the West Side Concert Series. Throughout its long history, the series has presented a wide variety of solo, instrumental and ensemble concerts in the classical, African-American and jazz traditions.

Founded in 1912, West Side Presbyterian Church is a welcoming church rooted deeply in Christ, inviting all to connect, grow and serve. West Side is located at 6 South Monroe Street in Ridgewood, NJ. For more information, please call 201-652-1966 or visit www.westside.org.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Kinnara Ensemble to Perform at West Side Presbyterian Church
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost