Kinnara Ensemble to Perform at West Side Presbyterian Church

Friday, May 31 2019 @ 07:18 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD—The West Side Concert Series wraps up its 2018-2019 season with a performance by one of the nation’s premier professional chamber choirs, Kinnara Ensemble, on June 9 at 3:00 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church. In their concert, “Gravity & Levity,” the choir will wander through the years, from Renaissance motets through 20th-century part songs. Music will include White’s Lamentations of Jeremiah, Debussy’s Trois Chansons and works by Stanford and Gibbons.

Free admission and parking. Donations are welcome. Bring your friends!

The 2018-2019 season marks the 43rd season of the West Side Concert Series. Throughout its long history, the series has presented a wide variety of solo, instrumental and ensemble concerts in the classical, African-American and jazz traditions.

Founded in 1912, West Side Presbyterian Church is a welcoming church rooted deeply in Christ, inviting all to connect, grow and serve. West Side is located at 6 South Monroe Street in Ridgewood, NJ. For more information, please call 201-652-1966 or visit www.westside.org.

