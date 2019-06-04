Walgreens in North Bergen to Host Blood Drive on June 22
(North Bergen, NJ) – Walgreens Pharmacy at 7401 River Road in North Bergen will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is made possible thanks to Walgreens’ partnerships with the American Red Cross and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.
New donors are needed and this drive is open to the public.The American Red Cross will have a blood donor bus on site. Blood drive appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org or use the Blood Donor app and enter the sponsor keyword: Walgreens North Bergen. On the day of donation, eat a healthy breakfast and drink extra water!
