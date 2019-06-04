Walgreens in North Bergen to Host Blood Drive on June 22 by

Monday, June 03 2019 @ 12:08 PM EDT

(North Bergen, NJ) – Walgreens Pharmacy at 7401 River Road in North Bergen will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is made possible thanks to Walgreens’ partnerships with the American Red Cross and Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center.

New donors are needed and this drive is open to the public.

