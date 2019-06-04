Hackensack University Medical Center Observes Memorial Day by

The opening address was delivered by Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“On this day, our minds naturally go towards remembering those who have given their lives in defense of our Country,” said Mr. Sparta. “We should also take this time to reflect on those service members who carry the wounds of war, whether they be physical or in their memories, each and every day.”

The keynote address was delivered by Frank Maciel, a veteran of the United States Army and director of Accounts Payable, Department of Finance at Hackensack Meridian Health.

“When I was asked to speak here today, many emotions came over me,” said Mr. Maciel. “I thought about all of the men and women who served and who aren’t here today, as I am. I came home, but so many did not return to their loved ones and families. We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and we must never forget their bravery.”

The “Missing Man Table” ceremony was reenacted by Gordon Huie, United States Air Force and a member of the Veteran’s Network at Hackensack University Medical Center. The Veteran’s Network is comprised of active, retired and reserve military employees. During the ceremony, a wreath was placed by Michael Horton, FACHE, administrative director of Clinical Services at Hackensack University Medical Center to honor the fallen warriors followed by a moment of silence.

The Hackensack Meridian Health Military Honor Guard and Veteran’s Network recently held a Memorial Day Ceremony in the Hekemian Conference Center at Hackensack University Medical Center in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Front row, from left to right: Sergio Lebron, United States Marine Corps; Karen Hanson, director, Workforce Planning and University Relations, Hackensack Meridian Health; Francisco Maciel, United States Army; Robert Rubin, United States Navy; Marcenia Cofield, United States Air Force; Lori Negri, United States Navy; Gordon Huie, United States Air Force; Tod Richards, United States Navy; Christopher Chan, United States Marines; and Michael Horton, FACHE, administrative director, Clinical Services, Hackensack University Medical Center.

Back row: Diana Salgado (US Army); John Harley, United States Army; Peter Jeong, United States Army; Michael Volpe, United States Navy; Ray Koonce, United States Army; Carlos Fernandes, United States Navy, Matt Morales, United States Marine Corps; Dan Dulude, United States Air Force; Don Fleischer, United States Army; and Joseph Idoko, United States Air Force.

