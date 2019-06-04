Celebrity Sightings: Naomi Campbell, Remy Ma, Wendy Williams, Jojo Simmons, Queen Naija, and Don Q & Trap Manny by

Monday, June 03 2019 @ 12:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HOT 97 Hosts Another Sold-Out Summer Jam,

Celebrating the Music, Culture, and Style at the Biggest Hip Hop Event of the Year

Performances by: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, A Boogie, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, The Heavy Hitters, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll

Surprise Guests: Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Saweetie, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, Calboy, Jay Critch, Memphis Bleek, Afro B, Kid the Wiz, Flipp Dinero, Pardi, Shaboogie, King Combs, and Paridson Fontaine

Summer Jam is the ultimate celebration of all things Hip Hop produced by HOT 97 WQHT-FM, the nation’s #1 radio station for Hip Hop. This year’s unbelievable show included performances from some of today’s top-selling artists such as Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos and more, as well as numerous surprises guests including Saweetie, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, who performed their viral hit, Old Town Road, as part of Cardi B’s electrifying set.

As the sun continued to shine, guests began entering MetLife Stadium for the main event, as Kash Doll took the stage to set the amped-up mood, followed by Melii, who got the crowd bumping and grinding to her song, HML. Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold anything back, causing the hearts of more than a few fans to flutter. Brooklyn’s own Casanova was up next, performing his fan favorites Set Trippin before bringing out Flipp Dinero and Afro B as his surprise guests. Africa was in the building as the popular Nigerian artist, Davido, got the crowd singing along to his hit Fall before Rich the Kid took the stage to perform his hits including 4 Phones. He was followed by A Boogie, who got the crowd pumped with his highest-charting single, Drowning,

