Celebrity Sightings: Naomi Campbell, Remy Ma, Wendy Williams, Jojo Simmons, Queen Naija, and Don Q & Trap Manny
HOT 97 Hosts Another Sold-Out Summer Jam,
Celebrating the Music, Culture, and Style at the Biggest Hip Hop Event of the Year
Performances by: Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos, Tory Lanez, A Boogie, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, The Heavy Hitters, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll
Surprise Guests: Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Saweetie, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, Calboy, Jay Critch, Memphis Bleek, Afro B, Kid the Wiz, Flipp Dinero, Pardi, Shaboogie, King Combs, and Paridson Fontaine
Summer Jam is the ultimate celebration of all things Hip Hop produced by HOT 97 WQHT-FM, the nation’s #1 radio station for Hip Hop. This year’s unbelievable show included performances from some of today’s top-selling artists such as Cardi B, Meek Mill, Migos and more, as well as numerous surprises guests including Saweetie, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg, and Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, who performed their viral hit, Old Town Road, as part of Cardi B’s electrifying set.HOT 97 Summer Jam kicked off at the Festival Stage with the two finalists of the Who’s Next Destination Summer Jam contest, New York natives Na Boogz and Mod Da God. They were followed by Festival Stage artists Trippie Redd, City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz, who all got the audience hyped and ready to celebrate Hip Hop. During the festival, concert-goers tried their luck in the HOT 97 money wind booth before enjoying a Heineken in the beer garden. Select winners got to experience the show from the exclusive McDonald’s VIP viewing platform, providing them an unobstructed view of the artists.
As the sun continued to shine, guests began entering MetLife Stadium for the main event, as Kash Doll took the stage to set the amped-up mood, followed by Melii, who got the crowd bumping and grinding to her song, HML. Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold anything back, causing the hearts of more than a few fans to flutter. Brooklyn’s own Casanova was up next, performing his fan favorites Set Trippin before bringing out Flipp Dinero and Afro B as his surprise guests. Africa was in the building as the popular Nigerian artist, Davido, got the crowd singing along to his hit Fall before Rich the Kid took the stage to perform his hits including 4 Phones. He was followed by A Boogie, who got the crowd pumped with his highest-charting single, Drowning,HOT 97’s Bobby Konders & Jabba brought the Caribbean to MetLife Stadium with an energetic set full of good vibes. After showing off his own skills on the ones and twos, Funk Flex brought out Meek Mill, who performed Uptown Vibes with special guest, Fabolous, as well as his latest hit, You Stay. Meek Mill also honored Nipsey Hussle as the entire stadium lit up in his remembrance. Meek was followed by Migos, who didn’t disappoint as the entire stadium sang along to their chart-topping song, Bad and Boujee.The most anticipated performer of the night, Cardi B, came home to the tri-state, coming out on the Summer Jam stage on a three-wheeler motorbike as she sparkled in a yellow, glitter bikini top and short shorts, showing off her ample assets. Cardi was the life of the party, performing her new single, Press, before bringing out City Girls to perform their hit song, Twerk. And it wouldn’t be Summer Jam without at least one unexpected surprise! Country music legend, Billy Ray Cyrus, joined Cardi B and Lil Nas X to perform Old Town Road to the excitement of the crowd.Tory Lanez closed out the show ‘making it rain’ money into the crowd before going into his GRAMMY Award-nominated song, LUV. Proudly sponsored by Spectrum, check out the exclusive, behind-the-scenes video content captured at the HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 Artist Lounge. The Artist Lounge is the only place for behind-the-scenes videos and interviews from the Summer Jam artists. Visit hot97.com/spectrumartistlounge to see interviews with A Boogie, Rich the Kid, Casanova, Jay Critch, Don Q & Trapp Manny, and many more.Check out the complete show recap here. For more exclusive content from HOT 97 Summer Jam, visit hot97.com/summerjam.About HOT 97
WQHT HOT 97 FM is the world's first all Hip Hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over twenty years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on-air talent, such as Ebro Darden (Asst. Program Director, host of Ebro In The Morning), Funk Flex (television host, multiple gold records), DJ Enuff (President of the Heavy Hitters DJ crew), Drewski (Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop), Peter Rosenberg (Ebro In The Morning, ESPN, WWE, and Complex host) and Nessa (host for MTV’s Total Request Late Night, and NBC/USA Networks Talk Stoop), as well as being the world's premier source for Hip Hop music culture. HOT 97 online and the HOT 97 app are the destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts, and music videos. For more information, please visit www.HOT97.com, instagram.com/hot97, facebook.com/HOT97official, or twitter.com/HOT97.
About Emmis Communications
Emmis Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: EMMS) owns 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Austin (Emmis has a 50.1% controlling interest in Emmis’ 6 radio stations located there) and Indianapolis. Emmis developed and licenses TagStation®, developed NextRadio®, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones, and developed the DialReport®, a data attribution platform for the radio industry. Emmis also owns a controlling interest in Digonex, which provides dynamic pricing solutions across multiple industries.
What's Related