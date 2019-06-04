Audrey Murphy, Esq., MSN, RN Recognized by NJBIZ at General Counsel Awards by

Saturday, June 01 2019 @ 12:17 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“I want to congratulate Audrey Murphy on this well-deserved recognition,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Audrey has played an integral role in the legal aspects of some of the network’s most significant endeavors, and we are grateful for her expertise and longstanding dedication as an essential member of our leadership team.”

According to NJBIZ, the General Counsel Awards program honors New Jersey’s standout general counsels and chief legal officers for the critical role they play in making their companies successful.

Ms. Murphy began at Hackensack University Medical Center as associate counsel and director of risk management in 1992 and previously served as executive vice president/chief legal officer at Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack University Health Network. She employs dual expertise as an attorney and as a nurse, navigating high-level strategic operations with a particular understanding of patient care.

Following the award nomination process, nominees were reviewed by a panel of independent judges. Honorees were recognized in categories including: Healthcare Organization, Non-profit or Government Organization, Public Company, Private Company, and Rising Star. Ms. Murphy was recognized in the Healthcare Organization category.

Honorees were recognized at an awards ceremony in Somerset, NJ.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which include three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement