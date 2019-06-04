Painter Ellen Reinkraut Exhibits in Sandy Bennett Art Gallery by

Saturday, June 01 2019 @ 04:26 PM EDT

(Englewood, New Jersey-May 30, 2019) Bergen County resident Ellen Reinkraut will display her paintings in the Sandy Bennett Art Gallery in bergenPAC during June with a reception on Tuesday, June 11 from 7-9 p.m.

Reinkraut is an accomplished artist who has exhibited her work in juried shows internationally and had numerous solo exhibitions. Her artwork is recognized and included in permanent collections of museums, galleries and private collections. In addition to receiving numerous awards and recognition, she has been exhibited with other notable artists like Judy Chicago, Mary Cassatt and Miriam Shapiro.

“My paintings focus on the layering of symbols, brush work and color. The images are expressive, deeply personal and have a loose improvisational spirit,” Reinkraut says. “My art invites multiple interpretations. I am energized by both the subject and the painting process. My goal is to promote well-being to the viewer through my art.”

Reinkraut received a BFA in art education at University of Cincinnati and studied at the Art Students League in New York City, as well as with professional artists Bruce Dorfman, Norman Lewis and Miriam Beerman. She is a member of the National Association of Women Artists, the Society of Layerists in Multi Media and Studio Montclair. She has been listed in Who’s Who In American Art since 2007. See more of her work at www.ellenreinkraut.com.

The Sandy Bennett Gallery is on the mezzanine level of bergenPAC and is open to the public 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the paintings support bergenPAC’s nonprofit mission.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

