Y’s Lounge - The Latest Addition to Mt. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse Grand Opening by

Tuesday, June 04 2019 @ 11:00 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hillburn, New York (May 30, 2019) - Mt. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its sleek new Y's Lounge with a reception including dignitaries, employees, family and friends. The modern, simple yet elegant 2,500 square-foot room set off the main restaurant is accentuated by long, sleek marble countertops, cherry wood and glass windows offering majestic views.

Set high atop a 40-acre private mountain with spectacular views of the Ramapo Valley below, the legendary establishment's newest addition enhances Mt. Fuji's already stellar reputation for the finest Japanese cuisine in a breathtaking setting with exquisitely-landscaped grounds featuring beautiful flowers and peaceful koi ponds. Dining at Mt. Fuji is truly both a culinary and visual experience. The opening of Y's Lounge is the first of many special events and improvements to the institution for Mt. Fuji's 50th anniversary this December.

The grand opening began with an official ribbon cutting. Next came the Sake Barrel Ceremony. The ceremony, “Kagami-Biraki” (opening the mirror) is a Japanese tradition performed at celebratory events bringing good health, success and fortune to a new business. The lid of the sake barrel is broken open by a wooden mallet and the sake is served to everyone present. The ceremony concluded with a commanding performance by the Mugen Taiko Drum Team from New City, N.Y.'s Clarkstown High School North.

Dishes at Y's Lounge are meant for sharing. Y's Lounge possesses a stylish yet understated elegance where guests can unwind in the company of friends while enjoying cocktails and a Japanese fusion menu in a magical ambience. Y's Lounge was created, named and conceptualized by owner Yoshimasa Tada. Y’s Lounge is a derivate of “YAMA” which means mountain in Japanese and represents Mt. Fuji Steakhouse’s stunning location.

Chef Shinohara created a menu of Japanese specialties with an ultra-modern twist that are carefully prepared and presented as works of art. Chef Shinohara’s creations include the Sashimi Salmon Carpaccio with Sansho Herb from Kyoto Japan- sliced salmon with Kyoto aromatic peppercorns, jalapeno and Japanese crystal salt; and Crispy Okaki Asparagus Skewer, asparagus and Japanese rice cracker on skewer, deep friend with spiced yuzu salt. His Beef Steak is grilled on the Mt. Fuji Yogan Lava Stone, premium Japanese-style skirt steak with Remy Martin Cognac, grilled on a yogan lava stone from Mt. Fuji, Japan. In addition to the inventive menu, Chef Shinohara prepares a specialty pasta and salad on a daily basis.

Most of the ingredients are imported from Japan, giving guests an authentic Mt. Fuji Japanese experience. While dining guests will enjoy the Y’s Lounge premium full bar with signature cocktails, distinguished fine wines, and a diverse collection of select Japanese beer and sake.

Chef Shinohara, Executive Chef of Mt. Fuji Steakhouse and Y's Lounge, is a graduate of the renowned International Koen Culinary Institute. Prior to joining Mt. Fuji Chef Shinohara was the Executive Chef at the lauded Megu, NY, which also opened in Hong Kong and Russia. Shinohara was also the chef at the acclaimed Hotel Okura in Sapporo, Japan. He is a respected culinary consultant who enjoys advising chefs and restaurateurs on effective kitchen operations, menu development, and the opening and operation of restaurants

Y’s Lounge is one of the many changes slated for Mt. Fuji Steakhouse, which is coming upon its 50th Anniversary this December. The hibachi portion of the restaurant is being updated and modernized as well as the already stunning The Views at Mt. Fuji. The Views, with its short, romantic walkways, cascading waterfall and magnificent views, is an ideal destination for weddings and corporate outings

Y’s Lounge is available for private events and parties for up to 100 people. It is located at Mt. Fuji Steakhouse, 296 Old Route 17, Hillburn, New York. For more information visit www.mtfujirestaurants.com or call 845.357.4270

Sashimi Salmon Carpaccio with Sansho Herb from Kyoto Japan $19.00

Crispy Okaki Asparagus $15.00

Beef Steak Grilled on Mt. Fuji Yogan Lava Stone $32.00

About Y’s Lounge

