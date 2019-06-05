Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, June 05 2019 @ 11:50 AM EDT
Wednesday, June 05 2019 @ 11:50 AM EDT
Valley Health System Announces Leadership Appointments and Promotion

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 4, 2019 — Valley Health System is pleased to announce two new appointments and a promotion among its leadership staff. Valley Health System includes The Valley Hospital, Valley Home Care, and Valley Medical Group.

Valley Health System Announces New Leadership Roles
Dr. Robert Brenner has been appointed President of Clinical Integration and Physician Enterprise for Valley Health System.  In his new role he will oversee system-wide Quality and Performance Improvement, Valley Medical Group, Valley Home Care, the ColigoCare clinically integrated network, Population Health, strategic relations, and clinical service line development.  Dr. Brenner, a resident of Millburn, joined Valley in 2015 as Senior Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for the System, and has been instrumental in the development of ColigoCare, population health strategies, and the growth of clinical services.

Peter Diestel has been appointed President of Operations for Valley Health System and will oversee a range of initiatives, including margin enhancement, Valley’s commitment to being a High Reliability Organization, Information Systems, Facilities, Security, and Hospital Operations among other areas.  Mr. Diestel, who lives in Allendale, joined Valley 25 years ago as Vice President of Administration for The Valley Hospital and has overseen many clinical, administrative, and support departments.  In his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Administration and Chief Operating Officer, he has led the charge in developing strategies for enhancing Valley’s organizational and operational performance.

William Klutkowski has been promoted to Vice President of Finance for Valley Health System and will now oversee financial operations for Valley Home Care and Valley Medical Group in addition to The Valley Hospital.  Mr. Klutkowski, a resident of Cranford, began his tenure at Valley in 1995 as Director of Cost and Budget.  Through his roles as both Assistant Vice President and Vice President of Finance for The Valley Hospital, he has overseen the annual budget process, as well as the departments of Patient Financial Services, General Accounting, Cost and Budget, and Internal Audit.

The new roles were effective as of May 22.

  Valley Health System Announces Leadership Appointments and Promotion
